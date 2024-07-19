Investor Presentation

Q3 2024

FORESTAR OVERVIEW

Forestar Group Inc. ("Forestar" or "FOR") is

a highly differentiated, pure-play,

residential lot developer for the affordably-

priced single-family home market

Operations in 60 markets across 24 states(1)

/ FOR markets / states

  1. As of June 30, 2024

RETURNS FOCUSED

PRUDENT

DISCIPLINED

STRATEGIC

EFFICIENT

STRONG LIQUIDITY

LEADERSHIP

Track record of solid operational results

Fully-entitled projects with short durations

Investing capital across a diverse, national footprint which mitigates risk

Strong relationship with D.R. Horton, the nation's largest homebuilder

Capturing market share while maintaining a low overhead model

Balance sheet provides financial and operational flexibility

Proven management team with significant land development experience

3

Q3 FY 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

Solid execution with strong profitability

  • Earnings per diluted share of $0.76
  • Pre-taxincome of $52 million, with a pre-tax profit margin of 16.2%
  • Revenues of $318 million on 3,255 lots sold
  • Net debt to capital(1) of 18.7%, with total liquidity of $744 million
  • Real estate book value of $2.2 billion

Lot Position(2)

Return on Equity(3)

102,100

13.8%

73,000

11.9%

40%

bps

190

bps

Book Value Per Share

$29.87

$25.96

15%

Q3 FY 2023

Q3 FY 2024

Q3 FY 2023

Q3 FY 2024

Q3 FY 2023

Q3 FY 2024

$ in millions

Note: All comparisons are to the prior year quarter

(1)

Net debt to total capital consists of debt net of unrestricted cash divided by stockholders' equity plus debt net of unrestricted cash

(2)

See page 21 for more detail

(3)

Return on equity is calculated as net income for the trailing twelve months divided by average stockholders' equity, where average stockholders' equity is the sum of ending stockholders' equity

4

balances of the trailing five quarters divided by five

RETURNS FOCUSED EXECUTION

Forestar is driving shareholder value creation through the execution of its clear, strategic plan and a disciplined, returns- focused approach to capital allocation

Talented Team + Solid Profitability + Strong Customer Relationship = Industry Leading Residential Lot Developer

Return on Average Inventory (1)

Return on Equity(2)

Book Value Per Share

12.8%

13.8%

$29.87

7.8%

10.0%

$19.58

Q3 FY 2021

Q3 FY 2024

Q3 FY 2021

Q3 FY 2024

Q3 FY 2021

Q3 FY 2024

Maximize return on investments through consistent execution and financial discipline

Strong capital discipline builds

shareholder value

Consistent growth in book value per share → 3-year CAGR of 15%

(1) Return on average inventory is calculated as pre-tax income for the trailing twelve months divided by average real estate balance, where average real estate balance is the sum of ending real estate balances of the trailing five quarters divided by five

(2) Return on equity is calculated as net income for the trailing twelve months divided by average stockholders' equity, where average stockholders' equity is the sum of ending stockholders' equity balances of the trailing five quarters divided by five

5

SOLID PERFORMANCE WHILE POSITIONING FOR FUTURE GROWTH

Forestar expects to grow its lot deliveries ~4% to 8% in fiscal 2024, generating between $1.4 billion and $1.5 billion of revenue

Lot Deliveries

Revenue

17,691

$1.5

$1.4

$1.4 - $1.5

15,915

$1.3

14,600 - 15,100

14,040

15,000

10,373

$0.9

FY 2020

FY 2021

FY 2022

FY 2023

FY 2024E

FY 2020

FY 2021

FY 2022

FY 2023

FY 2024E

$ in billions

Note: Expectations are based on current market conditions as noted on the Company's Q3 FY 2024 conference call on 7/18/24.

6

DELIVERING PROFITABLE GROWTH

Forestar is creating long-term value for shareholders by generating strong profitability and returns

Pre-Tax Income and Margin

Pre-Tax Income

Pre-Tax Profit Margin

15.5%

15.4%

17.1%

11.1%

$235.8

$257.1

8.4%

$221.6

$146.6

$78.1

FY 2020 FY 2021 FY 2022 FY 2023 TTM 6/30/24

Net Income and ROE

Net Income

ROE

16.2%

13.2%

13.8%

11.7%

7.3%

$178.8

$194.3

$166.9

$110.2

$60.8

FY 2020 FY 2021 FY 2022 FY 2023 TTM 6/30/24

$ in millions

Note: Return on equity is calculated as net income for the trailing twelve months divided by average stockholders' equity, where average stockholders' equity is the sum of ending stockholders' equity

7

balances of the trailing five quarters divided by five

FORESTAR SUPPLIES THE FIRST INPUT TO BUILDING A HOME

Key Components to Building a Home:

  • Finished Lot (~20-30% of ASP)
  • Concrete
  • Lumber
  • Roofing materials
  • Siding / Brick
  • Windows
  • Insulation
  • HVAC / Plumbing / Electrical
  • Cabinets / Flooring / Paint
  • Appliances

Note: ASP refers to the average sales price of a home

8

UNIQUELY POSITIONED TO PROVIDE FINISHED LOTS

Builders' preference for 'land lighter' models enhances opportunity, and in times of economic uncertainty, many homebuilders shift their land strategies to slow raw land purchases and focus on purchasing finished lots

Optioned Land/Lot Position as a

Number of Years of Owned Land

% of Total Owned & Controlled

Based on TTM Closings

75% 77%

75% 77%

3.4

3.5

3.4

64%

3.2

3.2

49% 51%

46%

51%

43%

2.0

1.7

1.6

1.6

1.6

DHI - HB segment

Average Public HB

DHI - HB segment

Average Public HB

3/31/20

3/31/21

3/31/22

3/31/23

3/31/24

3/31/20

3/31/21

3/31/22

3/31/23

3/31/24

Source: FactSet and respective Company SEC filings

Notes: Average Public Homebuilder (HB) data represents the land and lot positions of LEN, PHM, TOL, NVR, MTH, MHO, TMHC, TPH, LGIH and KBH

For LEN and KBH, data is as of the periods ended 2/289 For TOL, data is as of the periods ended 4/30

PROJECT-LEVEL LAND DEVELOPMENT FINANCING SNAPSHOT

According to the NAHB's Survey on Acquisition, Development & Construction Financing, land development loan availability continues to be expensive and hard to secure

Effective Interest Rate of Financing

NAHB AD&C Financing Survey Index

Land Development

Land Acquisition

FOR Weighted Average

60

conditions

15.0%

50

13.1%

easing

40

11.9%

30

10.0%

11.1%

11.1%

20

7.9%

10

7.3%

-

6.9%

(10)

6.4%

6.3%

(20)

5.0%

(30)

4.6%

4.6%

4.6%

(40)

conditions

(50)

tightening

-%

(60)

3/31/2021

3/31/2022

3/31/2023

3/31/2024

3/31/14

3/31/16

3/31/18

3/31/20

3/31/22

3/31/24

Source: NAHB. The NAHB AD&C Financing Survey Index is derived from the share of respondents who rated the availability of new loans for land acquisition, land development and single-family construction.

The share of respondents who selected "worse" is subtracted from the share selecting "better" for each series, and the results are then averaged.

10

