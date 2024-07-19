Investor Presentation
Q3 2024
FORESTAR OVERVIEW
Forestar Group Inc. ("Forestar" or "FOR") is
a highly differentiated, pure-play,
residential lot developer for the affordably-
priced single-family home market
Operations in 60 markets across 24 states(1)
/ FOR markets / states
- As of June 30, 2024
RETURNS FOCUSED
PRUDENT
DISCIPLINED
STRATEGIC
EFFICIENT
STRONG LIQUIDITY
LEADERSHIP
Track record of solid operational results
Fully-entitled projects with short durations
Investing capital across a diverse, national footprint which mitigates risk
Strong relationship with D.R. Horton, the nation's largest homebuilder
Capturing market share while maintaining a low overhead model
Balance sheet provides financial and operational flexibility
Proven management team with significant land development experience
3
Q3 FY 2024 HIGHLIGHTS
Solid execution with strong profitability
- Earnings per diluted share of $0.76
- Pre-taxincome of $52 million, with a pre-tax profit margin of 16.2%
- Revenues of $318 million on 3,255 lots sold
- Net debt to capital(1) of 18.7%, with total liquidity of $744 million
- Real estate book value of $2.2 billion
Lot Position(2)
Return on Equity(3)
102,100
13.8%
73,000
11.9%
40%
bps
190
bps
Book Value Per Share
$29.87
$25.96
15%
Q3 FY 2023
Q3 FY 2024
Q3 FY 2023
Q3 FY 2024
Q3 FY 2023
Q3 FY 2024
$ in millions
Note: All comparisons are to the prior year quarter
(1)
Net debt to total capital consists of debt net of unrestricted cash divided by stockholders' equity plus debt net of unrestricted cash
(2)
See page 21 for more detail
(3)
Return on equity is calculated as net income for the trailing twelve months divided by average stockholders' equity, where average stockholders' equity is the sum of ending stockholders' equity
4
balances of the trailing five quarters divided by five
RETURNS FOCUSED EXECUTION
Forestar is driving shareholder value creation through the execution of its clear, strategic plan and a disciplined, returns- focused approach to capital allocation
Talented Team + Solid Profitability + Strong Customer Relationship = Industry Leading Residential Lot Developer
Return on Average Inventory (1)
Return on Equity(2)
Book Value Per Share
12.8%
13.8%
$29.87
7.8%
10.0%
$19.58
Q3 FY 2021
Q3 FY 2024
Q3 FY 2021
Q3 FY 2024
Q3 FY 2021
Q3 FY 2024
Maximize return on investments through consistent execution and financial discipline
Strong capital discipline builds
shareholder value
Consistent growth in book value per share → 3-year CAGR of 15%
(1) Return on average inventory is calculated as pre-tax income for the trailing twelve months divided by average real estate balance, where average real estate balance is the sum of ending real estate balances of the trailing five quarters divided by five
(2) Return on equity is calculated as net income for the trailing twelve months divided by average stockholders' equity, where average stockholders' equity is the sum of ending stockholders' equity balances of the trailing five quarters divided by five
5
SOLID PERFORMANCE WHILE POSITIONING FOR FUTURE GROWTH
Forestar expects to grow its lot deliveries ~4% to 8% in fiscal 2024, generating between $1.4 billion and $1.5 billion of revenue
Lot Deliveries
Revenue
17,691
$1.5
$1.4
$1.4 - $1.5
15,915
$1.3
14,600 - 15,100
14,040
15,000
10,373
$0.9
FY 2020
FY 2021
FY 2022
FY 2023
FY 2024E
FY 2020
FY 2021
FY 2022
FY 2023
FY 2024E
$ in billions
Note: Expectations are based on current market conditions as noted on the Company's Q3 FY 2024 conference call on 7/18/24.
6
DELIVERING PROFITABLE GROWTH
Forestar is creating long-term value for shareholders by generating strong profitability and returns
Pre-Tax Income and Margin
Pre-Tax Income
Pre-Tax Profit Margin
15.5%
15.4%
17.1%
11.1%
$235.8
$257.1
8.4%
$221.6
$146.6
$78.1
FY 2020 FY 2021 FY 2022 FY 2023 TTM 6/30/24
Net Income and ROE
Net Income
ROE
16.2%
13.2%
13.8%
11.7%
7.3%
$178.8
$194.3
$166.9
$110.2
$60.8
FY 2020 FY 2021 FY 2022 FY 2023 TTM 6/30/24
$ in millions
Note: Return on equity is calculated as net income for the trailing twelve months divided by average stockholders' equity, where average stockholders' equity is the sum of ending stockholders' equity
7
balances of the trailing five quarters divided by five
FORESTAR SUPPLIES THE FIRST INPUT TO BUILDING A HOME
Key Components to Building a Home:
- Finished Lot (~20-30% of ASP)
- Concrete
- Lumber
- Roofing materials
- Siding / Brick
- Windows
- Insulation
- HVAC / Plumbing / Electrical
- Cabinets / Flooring / Paint
- Appliances
Note: ASP refers to the average sales price of a home
8
UNIQUELY POSITIONED TO PROVIDE FINISHED LOTS
Builders' preference for 'land lighter' models enhances opportunity, and in times of economic uncertainty, many homebuilders shift their land strategies to slow raw land purchases and focus on purchasing finished lots
Optioned Land/Lot Position as a
Number of Years of Owned Land
% of Total Owned & Controlled
Based on TTM Closings
75% 77%
75% 77%
3.4
3.5
3.4
64%
3.2
3.2
49% 51%
46%
51%
43%
2.0
1.7
1.6
1.6
1.6
DHI - HB segment
Average Public HB
DHI - HB segment
Average Public HB
3/31/20
3/31/21
3/31/22
3/31/23
3/31/24
3/31/20
3/31/21
3/31/22
3/31/23
3/31/24
Source: FactSet and respective Company SEC filings
Notes: Average Public Homebuilder (HB) data represents the land and lot positions of LEN, PHM, TOL, NVR, MTH, MHO, TMHC, TPH, LGIH and KBH
For LEN and KBH, data is as of the periods ended 2/289 For TOL, data is as of the periods ended 4/30
PROJECT-LEVEL LAND DEVELOPMENT FINANCING SNAPSHOT
According to the NAHB's Survey on Acquisition, Development & Construction Financing, land development loan availability continues to be expensive and hard to secure
Effective Interest Rate of Financing
NAHB AD&C Financing Survey Index
Land Development
Land Acquisition
FOR Weighted Average
60
conditions
15.0%
50
13.1%
easing
40
11.9%
30
10.0%
11.1%
11.1%
20
7.9%
10
7.3%
-
6.9%
(10)
6.4%
6.3%
(20)
5.0%
(30)
4.6%
4.6%
4.6%
(40)
conditions
(50)
tightening
-%
(60)
3/31/2021
3/31/2022
3/31/2023
3/31/2024
3/31/14
3/31/16
3/31/18
3/31/20
3/31/22
3/31/24
Source: NAHB. The NAHB AD&C Financing Survey Index is derived from the share of respondents who rated the availability of new loans for land acquisition, land development and single-family construction.
The share of respondents who selected "worse" is subtracted from the share selecting "better" for each series, and the results are then averaged.
10
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Forestar Group Inc. published this content on 18 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2024 22:25:05 UTC.