Forestar : Q4 FY 2020 Investor Presentation

This presentation may include "forward‐looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although Forestar believes any such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different. Factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from the future results expressed by the forward‐looking statements include, but are not limited to: the effect of D.R. Horton's controlling level of ownership on us and the holders of our securities; our ability to realize the potential benefits of the strategic relationship with D.R. Horton; the effect of our strategic relationship with D.R. Horton on our ability to maintain relationships with our vendors and customers; the impact of COVID‐19 (C‐19) on the economy and our business; the cyclical nature of the homebuilding and lot development industries and changes in economic, real estate and other conditions; competitive actions by other companies; accuracy of estimates and other assumptions related to investment in and development of real estate, the expected timing and pricing of land and lot sales and related cost of real estate sales; our ability to comply with our debt covenants, restrictions and limitations; our ability to hire and retain key personnel; changes in governmental policies, laws or regulations and actions or restrictions of regulatory agencies; general economic, market or business conditions where our real estate activities are concentrated; our ability to achieve our strategic initiatives; our ability to obtain future entitlement and development approvals; our ability to obtain or the availability of surety bonds to secure our performance related to construction and development activities and the pricing of bonds; obtaining reimbursements and other payments from governmental districts and other agencies and timing of such payments; the levels of resale housing inventory in our projects and the regions in which they are located; fluctuations in costs and expenses, including impacts from shortages in materials or labor; the opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to us and that we may pursue; the strength of our information technology systems and the risk of cybersecurity breaches; and the conditions of the capital markets and our ability to raise capital to fund expected growth. Additional information about factors that could lead to material changes in performance is contained in Forestar's annual report on Form 10‐K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10‐Q, all of which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
2
FORESTAR OVERVIEW
Forestar Group Inc. ("Forestar" or "FOR") is a highly differentiated, national residential lot developer
Develop and sell lots for single‐family homes to D.R. Horton and other local, regional and national homebuilders
Focused on phased development of short duration, fully‐ entitled lot development projects
High turnover, lower risk lot manufacturing strategy with intense focus on returns
Majority-ownedsubsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc. ("D.R. Horton" or "DHI"), the nation's largest builder
75% of common shares acquired by DHI in 2017; 65% owned today by DHI
One of only two investment grade rated public homebuilders in the U.S.
Highly strategic relationship supports and de‐risks Forestar's significant growth ramp
Well-positionedto effectively operate through changing economic conditions and capitalize on long- term opportunity
Diversified national footprint with a solid lot position
Conservative leverage and strong liquidity profile
Operations in 49 markets across 21 states(1)
/
Current FOR markets / states
Current Snapshot(1)
Owned and Controlled Lot Position
60,500
Owned Lots Under Contract or
30,400
Subject to Right of First Offer to DHI
Revenues
~$930M
Liquidity (2)
~$740M
Equity Market Cap (3)
~$860M
(1)
As of or for the fiscal year ended 9/30/20 unless otherwise noted
3
(2)
Liquidity defined as unrestricted cash and cash equivalents plus revolving credit facility availability as governed by the borrowing base
(3)
As of 11/4/2020
THE FORESTAR VALUE PROPOSITION
DIFFERENTIATED BUSINESS MODEL DESIGNED TO ADDRESS A MARKET NEED
Return focused residential lot development business model
Higher turnover, lower risk lot manufacturing strategy focused on returns
Under‐served lot development market with lack of well‐capitalized and/or national participants
LONG-TERM GROWTH OPPORTUNITY
Opportunity for increased scale within existing markets and entrance into new markets
Portfolio and platform expansion designed to increase returns and margins
Roadmap for market share gains through housing and economic cycles
INTENSE FOCUS ON RISK MITIGATION
Short duration, fully‐entitled projects
Phased development and largely discretionary cash spend
Geographic diversification
Maintain strong liquidity and conservative leverage with balance between debt and equity
HIGHLY STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP WITH D.R. HORTON ENHANCES BUSINESS MODEL,
GROWTH AND RISK PROFILE
Strategic alignment with and access to DHI network of markets, experienced team and business relationships
Aligned cultures with manufacturing‐like approach and conservative operating strategies
Built‐in demand for lots - D.R. Horton has a strong appetite for finished lots that continues even during potential downturns
Supports existing operating platform
Enhanced access to capital markets
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Forestar Group Inc. published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2020 22:41:03 UTC