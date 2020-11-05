Log in
FORESTAR GROUP INC.

FORESTAR GROUP INC.

(FOR)
Forestar : Q4 FY 2020 Investor Presentation

11/05/2020

Investor Presentation

Q4 2020

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation may include "forwardlooking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although Forestar believes any such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different. Factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from the future results expressed by the forwardlooking statements include, but are not limited to: the effect of D.R. Horton's controlling level of ownership on us and the holders of our securities; our ability to realize the potential benefits of the strategic relationship with D.R. Horton; the effect of our strategic relationship with D.R. Horton on our ability to maintain relationships with our vendors and customers; the impact of COVID19 (C19) on the economy and our business; the cyclical nature of the homebuilding and lot development industries and changes in economic, real estate and other conditions; competitive actions by other companies; accuracy of estimates and other assumptions related to investment in and development of real estate, the expected timing and pricing of land and lot sales and related cost of real estate sales; our ability to comply with our debt covenants, restrictions and limitations; our ability to hire and retain key personnel; changes in governmental policies, laws or regulations and actions or restrictions of regulatory agencies; general economic, market or business conditions where our real estate activities are concentrated; our ability to achieve our strategic initiatives; our ability to obtain future entitlement and development approvals; our ability to obtain or the availability of surety bonds to secure our performance related to construction and development activities and the pricing of bonds; obtaining reimbursements and other payments from governmental districts and other agencies and timing of such payments; the levels of resale housing inventory in our projects and the regions in which they are located; fluctuations in costs and expenses, including impacts from shortages in materials or labor; the opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to us and that we may pursue; the strength of our information technology systems and the risk of cybersecurity breaches; and the conditions of the capital markets and our ability to raise capital to fund expected growth. Additional information about factors that could lead to material changes in performance is contained in Forestar's annual report on Form 10K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10Q, all of which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

2

FORESTAR OVERVIEW

  • Forestar Group Inc. ("Forestar" or "FOR") is a highly differentiated, national residential lot developer
    • Develop and sell lots for singlefamily homes to D.R. Horton and other local, regional and national homebuilders
    • Focused on phased development of short duration, fully entitled lot development projects
    • High turnover, lower risk lot manufacturing strategy with intense focus on returns
  • Majority-ownedsubsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc. ("D.R. Horton" or "DHI"), the nation's largest builder
    • 75% of common shares acquired by DHI in 2017; 65% owned today by DHI
    • One of only two investment grade rated public homebuilders in the U.S.
    • Highly strategic relationship supports and derisks Forestar's significant growth ramp
  • Well-positionedto effectively operate through changing economic conditions and capitalize on long- term opportunity
    • Diversified national footprint with a solid lot position
    • Conservative leverage and strong liquidity profile

Operations in 49 markets across 21 states(1)

/

Current FOR markets / states

Current Snapshot(1)

Owned and Controlled Lot Position

60,500

Owned Lots Under Contract or

30,400

Subject to Right of First Offer to DHI

Revenues

~$930M

Liquidity (2)

~$740M

Equity Market Cap (3)

~$860M

(1)

As of or for the fiscal year ended 9/30/20 unless otherwise noted

3

(2)

Liquidity defined as unrestricted cash and cash equivalents plus revolving credit facility availability as governed by the borrowing base

(3)

As of 11/4/2020

THE FORESTAR VALUE PROPOSITION

DIFFERENTIATED BUSINESS MODEL DESIGNED TO ADDRESS A MARKET NEED

  • Return focused residential lot development business model
  • Higher turnover, lower risk lot manufacturing strategy focused on returns
  • Underserved lot development market with lack of wellcapitalized and/or national participants

LONG-TERM GROWTH OPPORTUNITY

  • Opportunity for increased scale within existing markets and entrance into new markets
  • Portfolio and platform expansion designed to increase returns and margins
  • Roadmap for market share gains through housing and economic cycles

INTENSE FOCUS ON RISK MITIGATION

  • Short duration, fullyentitled projects
  • Phased development and largely discretionary cash spend
  • Geographic diversification
  • Maintain strong liquidity and conservative leverage with balance between debt and equity

HIGHLY STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP WITH D.R. HORTON ENHANCES BUSINESS MODEL,

GROWTH AND RISK PROFILE

  • Strategic alignment with and access to DHI network of markets, experienced team and business relationships
  • Aligned cultures with manufacturinglike approach and conservative operating strategies
  • Builtin demand for lots - D.R. Horton has a strong appetite for finished lots that continues even during potential downturns
  • Supports existing operating platform
  • Enhanced access to capital markets

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Forestar Group Inc. published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2020 22:41:03 UTC

