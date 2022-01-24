Forestar : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K





UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

______________________________

FORM 8-K

______________________________

Current Report

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934





Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): January 24, 2022

______________________________

Forestar Group Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-33662 26-1336998 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.)

2221 E. Lamar Blvd., Suite 790, Arlington, Texas76006

(Address of principal executive offices)

(817) 769-1860

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

______________________________





Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below): ☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of Each Class Trading Symbol Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered Common Stock, par value $1.00 per share FOR New York Stock Exchange





Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR 230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR 240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. o













Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.





On January 24, 2022, Forestar Group Inc. ( the "Company" ) held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders ( the "Annual Meeting" ). At the Annual Meeting, stockholders considered: (1) the election of five director nominees named in the Company's proxy statement, (2) an advisory vote on the approval of executive compensation, and (3) the ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal 2022. There were 49,591,221 shares of Common Stock eligible to be voted at this meeting and there were 47,495,182 shares of Common Stock represented in person or by proxy. The Annual Meeting voting results of the three listed matters were as follows:





(1). Proposal One: Election of Directors . Stockholders elected each of the following nominees as a director to hold office until the 2023 Annual Meeting and until his or her successor is duly elected and qualified based on the following votes.





Nominee For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes Samuel R. Fuller 45,549,820 318,361 7,808 1,619,193 Lisa H. Jamieson 45,594,492 278,786 2,711 1,619,193 G.F. (Rick) Ringler, III 45,188,589 679,445 7,955 1,619,193 Donald C. Spitzer 45,556,937 311,215 7,837 1,619,193 Donald J. Tomnitz 45,835,146 17,094 23,749 1,619,193









(2). Proposal Two: Advisory Vote on the Approval of Executive Compensation . Stockholders approved the Company's executive compensation based on the following votes.

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 45,268,536 366,043 241,410 1,619,193









(3). Proposal Three: Ratify the Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm . Stockholders approved the ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022 based on the following votes.

For Against Abstain 47,207,845 109,985 177,352













SIGNATURE





Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Forestar Group Inc. Date: January 24, 2022 By: / S / A SHLEY D AGLEY Ashley Dagley Vice President and Corporate Secretary









for-20220124