Forestar to Release 2022 Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year-End Earnings on November 9, 2022

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE: FOR) announced today that the Company will release financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). The dial-in number is 888-506-0062. When calling, please reference access code 446616. Participants are encouraged to call in five minutes before the call begins (4:55 p.m. ET). The call will also be webcast from the Company’s website at investor.forestar.com.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 877-481-4010. When calling, please reference replay passcode 46465. The teleconference replay will be available through November 16, 2022. The webcast replay will be available from the Company’s website at investor.forestar.com through January 31, 2023.

About Forestar Group Inc.

