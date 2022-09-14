Advanced search
FORESTAR GROUP INC.

09/14/2022
12.20 USD   -5.13%
08:05aForestar to Release 2022 Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year-End Earnings on November 9, 2022
BU
07/20FORESTAR GROUP INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
07/20SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Edging Higher in Late Trade
MT
Forestar to Release 2022 Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year-End Earnings on November 9, 2022

09/14/2022 | 08:05am EDT
Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE: FOR) announced today that the Company will release financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). The dial-in number is 888-506-0062. When calling, please reference access code 446616. Participants are encouraged to call in five minutes before the call begins (4:55 p.m. ET). The call will also be webcast from the Company’s website at investor.forestar.com.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 877-481-4010. When calling, please reference replay passcode 46465. The teleconference replay will be available through November 16, 2022. The webcast replay will be available from the Company’s website at investor.forestar.com through January 31, 2023.

About Forestar Group Inc.

Forestar Group Inc. is a residential lot development company with operations in 52 markets and 22 states. Based in Arlington, Texas, the Company delivered more than 18,500 residential lots during the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2022. The Company is a majority-owned subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc., the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States since 2002.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 427 M - -
Net income 2022 154 M - -
Net Debt 2022 597 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,96x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 607 M 607 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 312
Free-Float 36,4%
Managers and Directors
Daniel C. Bartok Chief Executive Officer
James D. Allen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Donald J. Tomnitz Executive Chairman
Samuel R. Fuller Independent Director
G. F. Ringler Independent Director
