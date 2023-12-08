Official FORESTAR GROUP INC. press release

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE: FOR) announced today that the Company will release financial results for its first quarter ended December 31, 2023 on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). The dial-in number is 888-506-0062. When calling, please reference access code 156201. Participants are encouraged to call in five minutes before the call begins (4:55 p.m. ET). The call will also be webcast from the Company’s website at investor.forestar.com.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 877-481-4010. When calling, please reference replay passcode 49592. The teleconference replay will be available through January 30, 2024. The webcast replay will be available from the Company’s website at investor.forestar.com through April 30, 2024.

About Forestar Group Inc.

Forestar Group Inc. is a residential lot development company with operations in 54 markets and 22 states. Based in Arlington, Texas, the Company delivered more than 14,000 residential lots during its fiscal year ended September 30, 2023. Forestar is a majority-owned subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc., the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States since 2002.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231208927563/en/