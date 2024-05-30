Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE: FOR) announced today that the Company will release financial results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2024 on Thursday, July 18, 2024 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). The dial-in number is 888-506-0062. When calling, please reference access code 893213. Participants are encouraged to call in five minutes before the call begins (4:55 p.m. ET). The call will also be webcast from the Company’s website at investor.forestar.com.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 18, 2024 at 877-481-4010. When calling, please reference replay passcode 50732. The teleconference replay will be available through July 25, 2024. The webcast replay will be available from the Company’s website at investor.forestar.com through November 15, 2024.

About Forestar Group Inc.

Forestar Group Inc. is a residential lot development company with operations in 57 markets and 23 states. Based in Arlington, Texas, the Company delivered more than 15,200 residential lots during the twelve-month period ended March 31, 2024. Forestar is a majority-owned subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc., the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States since 2002.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240530193340/en/