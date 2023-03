09.03 2023

FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake

With dozens of characters to meet, its mature story, and non-Manichean protagonists, Front Mission is the classic of a tactical Japanese RPG genre, now you can play a free demo before purchasing the full game!

Website: www.frontmissionremake.com

Watch the new Story Trailer: www.youtube.com

Game available in:

Nintendo of America

Nintendo of Europe

Nintendo Japan