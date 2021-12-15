Log in
    FOR   PLFRENT00014

FOREVER ENTERTAINMENT S.A.

(FOR)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Forever Entertainment S A : Baby Storm coming to Nintendo Switch

12/15/2021 | 12:39pm EST
Baby Storm coming to Nintendo Switch [Link]
15.12 2021

Watch over unpredictable kids as they unleash chaos in your kindergarten! Maintain order, run, clean and feed your way to the highest score, in solo or local multiplayer mode with up to 4 players!

You are equipped with toys for playtime, food for mealtime, wipes, and diapers for you-know-what time, and even a nifty radio-controlled vacuum robot to help you with cleaning. If you're alone in this task, there are useful power-ups: should you succeed in your mission, you'll become the best babysitter in the universe!

Play Baby Storm on Nintendo Switch from January 21st, 2022.

Disclaimer

Forever Entertainment SA published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 17:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
