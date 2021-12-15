Forever Entertainment S A : Baby Storm coming to Nintendo Switch

15.12 2021

Watch over unpredictable kids as they unleash chaos in your kindergarten! Maintain order, run, clean and feed your way to the highest score, in solo or local multiplayer mode with up to 4 players!

You are equipped with toys for playtime, food for mealtime, wipes, and diapers for you-know-what time, and even a nifty radio-controlled vacuum robot to help you with cleaning. If you're alone in this task, there are useful power-ups: should you succeed in your mission, you'll become the best babysitter in the universe!

Play Baby Storm on Nintendo Switch from January 21st, 2022.