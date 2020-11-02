Log in
ForFarmers N : Eveline Paternotte appointed to Director HR in Executive Committee ForFarmers

11/02/2020 | 07:45am EST
Eveline Paternotte appointed to Director HR in Executive Committee ForFarmers
2 November 2020

Eveline Paternotte has been appointed to Director HR in the Executive Committee of ForFarmers, starting 1 January 2021. She is succeeding Director Strategy & Organisation Stijn Steendijk, who has been appointed to Group Director HR at Refresco.

Eveline Paternotte joined ForFarmers as HR Director on 1 May 2020. She has spent the largest part of her career in international HR positions in the food & beverages industry, at PepsiCo and Grolsch, both in the commercial divisions as the supply chain side. Eveline is also a member of the supervisory board of Koninklijke Grolsch N.V. Nederland and has the Dutch nationality.

The Executive Committee of ForFarmers comprises the Executive Board members, namely Yoram Knoop (CEO), Roeland Tjebbes (CFO) and Adrie van der Ven (COO), and the other five Directors. The appointment of Eveline Paternotte is fully in line with the objective of ForFarmers to enhance internal promotions as well as diversity in management positions. The other disciplines that are currently still part of the portfolio of Stijn Steendijk will be reallocated to the other Directors.

Disclaimer

ForFarmers NV published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 12:44:00 UTC

