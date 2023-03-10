Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ForFarmers N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FFARM   NL0011832811

FORFARMERS N.V.

(FFARM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:28 2023-03-10 am EST
3.190 EUR   -0.31%
03:15pForfarmers N : Jaarlijkse Financiële verslaggeving
PU
02/24Forfarmers N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
02/23ForFarmers publishes agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2023
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ForFarmers N : Jaarlijkse Financiële verslaggeving

03/10/2023 | 03:15pm EST
ForFarmers N.V., Jaarlijkse Financiële verslaggeving
ForFarmers N.V., Jaarlijkse Financiële verslaggeving

Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Filing date09 mar 2023
Issuing institutionForFarmers N.V.
Reporting year2022
Document
Type of document Document
Type of documentJaarlijkse Financiële verslaggeving Document69202.zip

Date last update: 10 March 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

ForFarmers NV published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 20:14:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 3 416 M 3 643 M 3 643 M
Net income 2023 21,1 M 22,5 M 22,5 M
Net Debt 2023 85,1 M 90,8 M 90,8 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,3x
Yield 2023 6,25%
Capitalization 285 M 304 M 304 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,11x
EV / Sales 2024 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 2 468
Free-Float 28,0%
