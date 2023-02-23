Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ForFarmers N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FFARM   NL0011832811

FORFARMERS N.V.

(FFARM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  08:39:22 2023-02-23 am EST
2.980 EUR   -6.58%
04:00aTranscript : ForFarmers N.V., 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2023
CI
01:23aForfarmers N : Presentation annual results 2022
PU
01:23aForfarmers N : Webcast Annual Results 2022 ForFarmers N.V
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ForFarmers N : Roadshow Presentation Year 2022 Results

02/23/2023 | 08:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Roadshow Presentation Year 2022 Results
23 February 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

ForFarmers NV published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 13:23:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FORFARMERS N.V.
04:00aTranscript : ForFarmers N.V., 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2023
CI
01:23aForfarmers N : Presentation annual results 2022
PU
01:23aForfarmers N : Webcast Annual Results 2022 ForFarmers N.V
PU
01:02aForfarmers N.v. : ForFarmers 2022 results
GL
01:01aForfarmers N.v. : ForFarmers 2022 results
AQ
02/20Forfarmers N : Webcast Annual Results 2022 ForFarmers N.V
PU
02/092 Sisters Food Group Limited cancelled the acquisition of ForFarmers B.V.
CI
02/07ForFarmers, 2Agriculture Drop JV Plans After UK Probe
MT
02/07Forfarmers N.v. : ForFarmers UK and 2Agriculture decide to abandon proposed joint venture ..
GL
02/07Forfarmers N.v. : ForFarmers UK and 2Agriculture decide to abandon proposed joint venture ..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 736 M 2 909 M 2 909 M
Net income 2022 21,2 M 22,5 M 22,5 M
Net Debt 2022 56,2 M 59,7 M 59,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 9,09%
Capitalization 290 M 309 M 309 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,13x
EV / Sales 2023 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 2 435
Free-Float 28,0%
Chart FORFARMERS N.V.
Duration : Period :
ForFarmers N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORFARMERS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,19 €
Average target price 3,60 €
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Theo C. A. Spierings Chief Executive Officer
Roeland Johan Tjebbes Chief Financial Officer
Jan van Nieuwenhuizen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pieter Wolleswinkel Chief Operating Officer
Erwin W. M. Wunnekink Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORFARMERS N.V.9.06%309
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-2.51%14 503
NEW HOPE LIUHE CO.,LTD.4.26%8 727
PT CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK1.33%6 179
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS-7.66%5 540
BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.-5.39%5 058