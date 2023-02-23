ForFarmers N : Roadshow Presentation Year 2022 Results
Roadshow Presentation Year 2022 Results
23 February 2023
Disclaimer ForFarmers NV published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 13:23:54 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
Sales 2022
2 736 M
2 909 M
2 909 M
Net income 2022
21,2 M
22,5 M
22,5 M
Net Debt 2022
56,2 M
59,7 M
59,7 M
P/E ratio 2022
13,9x
Yield 2022
9,09%
Capitalization
290 M
309 M
309 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,13x
EV / Sales 2023
0,13x
Nbr of Employees
2 435
Free-Float
28,0%
Technical analysis trends FORFARMERS N.V.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
3,19 €
Average target price
3,60 €
Spread / Average Target
12,9%
