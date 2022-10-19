Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ForFarmers N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FFARM   NL0011832811

FORFARMERS N.V.

(FFARM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-10-18 am EDT
2.470 EUR   -1.98%
01:01aForfarmers N.v. : ForFarmers announces departure CEO Chris Deen
GL
01:00aForfarmers N.v. : ForFarmers announces departure CEO Chris Deen
AQ
09/21ForFarmers CFO, COO to Temporarily Assume CEO Role
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ForFarmers N.V.: ForFarmers announces departure CEO Chris Deen

10/19/2022 | 01:01am EDT
Lochem, 19 October 2022

ForFarmers announces departure CEO Chris Deen

ForFarmers N.V. announces that Chris Deen, CEO, will leave per 1 February 2023. Last month, the company informed the markets that he would be absent for a longer period of time due to health reasons. Chris Deen has now decided to step down as CEO and to leave ForFarmers so that he can fully focus on his recuperation.

Jan van Nieuwenhuizen, chairman of the Supervisory Board: “We thank Chris for his commitment. We regret but respect his decision and wish him a good recovery.”

The Supervisory Board initiates the search process for the successor to Chris Deen. Until the appointment of a new CEO, Roeland Tjebbes (CFO) and Pieter Wolleswinkel (COO) will continue to assume the tasks and responsibilities of the CEO.

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information in the sense of Article 7 paragraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.


Note to the editor / For additional information:

Caroline Vogelzang, Director Investor Relations
T: 0031 573 288 000   M: 0031 6 10 94 91 61
E: caroline.vogelzang@forfarmers.eu

About ForFarmers N.V.
ForFarmers N.V. is an international organisation that provides complete innovative feed solutions to the livestock farming industry. With its ‘For the Future of Farming’ mission ForFarmers is committed to the continuity of farming and to further increasing the sustainability of the agricultural sector.
ForFarmers is the market leader in Europe with annual sales of around 10 million tonnes of animal feed. The company is active in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom. ForFarmers has approximately 2,500 employees. In 2021 revenue amounted to approximately €2.7 billion.
ForFarmers N.V. is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

ForFarmers N.V., P.O. Box 91, 7240 AB Lochem, T: +31 (0)573 28 88 00, F: +31 (0)573 28 88 99, info@forfarmers.eu, www.forfarmersgroup.eu

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including those relating to ForFarmers legal obligations in terms of capital and liquidity positions in certain specified scenarios. In addition, forward-looking statements, without limitation, may include such phrases as “intends to”, "expects“, “takes into account”, "is aimed at “, ''plans to”, "estimated" and words with a similar meaning. These statements pertain to or may affect matters in the future, such as ForFarmers future financial results, business plans and current strategies. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, which may mean that there could be material differences between actual results and performance and expected future results or performances that are implicitly or explicitly included in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may result in variations on the current expectations or may contribute to the same include but are not limited to: developments in legislation, technology, jurisprudence and regulations, share price fluctuations, legal procedures, investigations by regulatory bodies, the competitive landscape and general economic conditions. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect any forward-looking statements or the actual results of ForFarmers, are discussed in the last published annual report. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only statements as of the date of this document and ForFarmers accepts no obligation or responsibility with respect to any changes made to the forward-looking statements contained in this document, regardless of whether these pertain to new information, future events or otherwise, unless ForFarmers is legally obliged to do so.


