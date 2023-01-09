ForFarmers N.V.: Remedies offered by ForFarmers UK and 2Agriculture in relation to planned joint venture not accepted by CMA

Lochem, 9 January 2023

Remedies offered by ForFarmers UK and 2Agriculture in relation to planned joint venture not accepted by CMA

ForFarmers and 2Agriculture announce that they have offered remedies (also referred to as ‘undertakings in lieu’ of reference (UILs)) to the UK competition and markets authority (CMA). The parties offered remedies in response to the CMA’s announcement on 21 December last that the proposed joint venture would be referred for an in-depth Phase 2 investigation unless the parties offered acceptable remedies to address the CMA’s competition concerns.



The CMA has today announced on the case page that it does not consider the proposed remedies would effectively address its competition concerns with the proposed joint venture.

ForFarmers and 2Agriculture are considering their next steps.



This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7 paragraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.





