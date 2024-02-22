Lochem, 22 February 2024

ForFarmers publishes agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2024

ForFarmers N.V. publishes the agenda for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders today. The Annual General Meeting of shareholders will be held on Thursday 11 April 2024, starting at 10.00 am (CET), in Café-Restaurant-Zalencentrum “Witkamp”, Dorpsstraat 8, 7245AK Laren (Gelderland, the Netherlands). There will also be a possibility to follow the meeting via a livestream (in Dutch). The convocation announcement and the agenda and explanatory notes to the agenda are available via the corporate website of ForFarmers .