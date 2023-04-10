Advanced search
    FRGE   US34629L1035

FORGE GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(FRGE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-10 pm EDT
1.700 USD   +6.92%
04:42pForge Global Holdings, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:32pForge Global Appoints Chief Technology Officer of Toast Debra Chrapaty to its Board of Directors
BU
10:10aJMP Securities Adjusts Price Target on Forge Global Holdings to $7 From $8, Maintains Market Outperform Rating
MT
Forge Global Appoints Chief Technology Officer of Toast Debra Chrapaty to its Board of Directors

04/10/2023 | 04:32pm EDT
Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) (“Forge”), a global private securities marketplace, announced today the appointment of Debra Chrapaty to its Board of Directors. Ms. Chrapaty was also appointed to the Risk Committee.

"Debra's extensive leadership experience across world-class financial services, technology, and consumer companies makes for a valuable addition to our board. We look forward to working with Debra and leveraging her expertise as we continue to execute our long-term strategic plan and further scale the private market asset class for the future," said Kelly Rodriques, CEO of Forge.

Ms. Chrapaty brings decades of corporate leadership in large-scale technical infrastructure, cloud, operations management, and product management. Since 2022, she has served as the Chief Technology Officer of Toast, the restaurant technology and end-to-end cloud platform company, where she leads engineering, architecture, and infrastructure, including fintech, platform and international services, developer productivity, and cloud. Ms. Chrapaty previously served as the VP and COO of Amazon Alexa from 2020 to 2022, leading product growth and monetization, third-party skills and devices, and international product expansion. Prior to this, she served in multiple leadership positions for other well-known brands, including Wells Fargo, the National Basketball Association, E*TRADE, Microsoft, Cisco, and Zynga. Throughout her career, Ms. Chrapaty has also been a valued board member and advisor for many well-known companies. She holds an undergraduate degree in Economics from Temple University, an MBA in Information Systems from New York University's Stern School of Business, and participated in the Director’s Consortium, a post-graduate education program for directors serving on public company boards at Stanford University.

About Forge

Forge is a leading provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions for private market participants. Forge Securities is a registered broker-dealer and a Member of FINRA that operates an alternative trading system.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 80,9 M - -
Net income 2023 -88,6 M - -
Net cash 2023 145 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,37x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 275 M 275 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,60x
EV / Sales 2024 1,45x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,4%
Chart FORGE GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Forge Global Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORGE GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,59 $
Average target price 3,48 $
Spread / Average Target 119%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kelly A. Rodriques Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark P. Lee Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Vidya Eashwer Chief Technology Officer
Ashwin Kumar Independent Director
Blythe S. J. Masters Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORGE GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.-8.09%275
INTUIT INC.14.78%125 337
ADYEN N.V.10.15%47 972
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-18.31%32 811
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.123.10%17 220
WORLDLINE3.67%11 640
