  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Forge Global Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRGE   US34629L1035

FORGE GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(FRGE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:04 2022-09-08 pm EDT
4.400 USD   +13.11%
11:43aForge Global Shares Rise 14% After Plans to Expand Internationally
DJ
06:53aFORGE GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:22aDeutsche Börse Forms European JV With Forge Global
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Forge Global Shares Rise 14% After Plans to Expand Internationally

09/08/2022 | 11:43am EDT
By Chris Wack


Forge Global Holdings Inc. shares were up 14% to $4.44 after the company said it was expanding internationally with its strategic partner, Deutsche Boerse.

Forge Europe will use Forge's technology and expertise, and Deutsche Boerse's market and regulatory knowledge and networks to establish a digital marketplace for European companies and investors that provides access to Forge's U.S. liquidity network.

Forge Europe will provide liquidity programs for companies, a marketplace that brings together buyers and sellers of private growth company shares and exclusive private market data that enable investors to make informed investment decisions.

Forge Europe is targeting its launch in mid-2023, first in Germany, the U.K. and France, before expanding to the rest of Europe, subject to the requisite regulatory approvals. It will offer a tech-enabled online platform to facilitate secondary transactions in private growth companies across Europe by bringing together private company shareholders, such as founders, employee shareholders and early-stage investors, and interested professional investors.

The initial product offering includes company liquidity solutions, which will efficiently structure, manage and administer secondary transactions for private growth companies, as well as facilitating transactions between buyers and sellers directly. European private market participants will be able to access Forge's global private market data and analysis. In its second phase, Forge Europe will offer a digitized software solution providing access to its transaction marketplace to private market participants.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-08-22 1142ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG 0.47% 169.75 Delayed Quote.14.85%
FORGE GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. 12.85% 4.405 Delayed Quote.-60.47%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 74,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -118 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,74x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 667 M 667 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,98x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,05x
Nbr of Employees 350
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart FORGE GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Forge Global Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORGE GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,89 $
Average target price 10,00 $
Spread / Average Target 157%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kelly A. Rodriques Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jose Cobos President
Mark P. Lee Chief Financial Officer
Ashwin Kumar Independent Director
Blythe S. J. Masters Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORGE GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.-60.47%667
INTUIT INC.-32.33%122 695
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-16.72%55 265
ADYEN N.V.-35.12%46 220
WORLDLINE-11.28%12 177
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.-44.54%8 671