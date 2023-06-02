Advanced search
    FRGE   US34629L1035

FORGE GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(FRGE)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-01 pm EDT
1.570 USD   +9.03%
Forge Global to Attend the Upcoming Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference

06/02/2023 | 09:03am EDT
Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (“Forge”) (NYSE: FRGE), a leading private securities marketplace, today announced that Kelly Rodriques, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Lee, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference on Wednesday, June 7th. Details for the event are as follows:

Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference

When:

Wednesday, June 7th, 2023

Time:

10:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time for the fireside chat

 

 

 

 

Webcast:

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the “Events & Presentations” section of Forge’s Investor Relations website for on demand viewing at https://ir.forgeglobal.com/.

About Forge

Forge is a leading provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions for private market participants. Forge Securities is a registered broker-dealer and a Member of FINRA that operates an alternative trading system.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 72,3 M - -
Net income 2023 -73,9 M - -
Net cash 2023 149 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,70x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 273 M 273 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,72x
EV / Sales 2024 1,47x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,9%
Technical analysis trends FORGE GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,57 $
Average target price 3,23 $
Spread / Average Target 105%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kelly A. Rodriques Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark P. Lee Chief Financial Officer
Vidya Eashwer Chief Technology Officer
Ashwin Kumar Independent Director
Blythe S. J. Masters Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORGE GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.-9.25%273
INTUIT INC.8.45%118 219
ADYEN N.V.20.30%51 566
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-18.94%32 584
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.78.76%13 354
WORLDLINE-0.41%11 006
