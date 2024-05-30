Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (“Forge,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FRGE), a leading private securities marketplace, today announced that Kelly Rodriques, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the William Blair 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference.
Details for the event are as follows:
Where: William Blair 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference, Chicago, IL.
When: Tuesday, June 4th, 2024
Time: 4:20 p.m. Eastern Time / 3:20 p.m. Central Time / 1:20 p.m. Pacific Time
Webcast:
A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the “Events & Presentations” section of Forge’s Investor Relations website for on demand viewing at https://ir.forgeglobal.com/.
About Forge
Forge is a leading provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions for private market participants. Forge Securities LLC is a registered broker-dealer and a Member of FINRA that operates an alternative trading system.
