May 30, 2024 at 08:07 am EDT

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (“Forge,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FRGE), a leading private securities marketplace, today announced that Kelly Rodriques, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the William Blair 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference.

Details for the event are as follows:

Where: William Blair 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference, Chicago, IL.

When: Tuesday, June 4th, 2024

Time: 4:20 p.m. Eastern Time / 3:20 p.m. Central Time / 1:20 p.m. Pacific Time

Webcast:

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the “Events & Presentations” section of Forge’s Investor Relations website for on demand viewing at https://ir.forgeglobal.com/.

About Forge

Forge is a leading provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions for private market participants. Forge Securities LLC is a registered broker-dealer and a Member of FINRA that operates an alternative trading system.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240530334518/en/