Accelerating Toward
the Private Market
Tipping Point
April 2024
Our vision and market opportunity
Kelly Rodriques
Chief Executive Officer
FinTech executive with more than 33 years of experience. Previously CEO of PENSCO (acq. NASDAQ:OPB), Totality (acq. NYSE:VZ) and Novo (acq. EPA:PUB)
Totality
Copyright ©2024 Forge Global, Inc. All rights reserved
5
Today, companies stay private longer and accrue more value along the way
Median Age of
Number and Market Cap of Unicorns
Tech Companies at IPO (years) 1
15 years
1200+ New Unicorns
13% CAGR
$4T Market Cap
Private Market
AUM 4,5
$13T
9 years
8 years
6 years
2001
2022
2023
1980 -2023
1207 3
($3.8T)
260 2
($0.9T)
2018
2022
$7T
2020
2025E
Disclaimer: Images provided are not current and any securities are shown for illustrative purposes only
- Source: Initial Public Offerings: Median Age of IPOs Through 2023, Jay R. Ritter, Warrington College of Business, University of Florida, February 2, 2023.
- Source: BusinessToday: A Year of Unicorns; December, 24, 2018.
- Source: CB Insights, The Complete List Of Unicorn Companies; Dec.30, 2022
- Source: Competing for Growth, 2021 edition of the Wealth and Asset Management report by Oliver Wyman with Morgan Stanley.
- E = Estimated
Copyright ©2024 Forge Global, Inc. All rights reserved
6
Private companies can generate billions in value pre-IPO
In 12 years…
$49.6B of Value Created in Public Markets
$47B of Value Created in Private Markets
1995
1997
2009
2008
2020
Company
IPO at $438M
Valuation Passes
Company
IPO at $47B
Founded
Market Value
$50B
Founded
Market Value
Copyright ©2024 Forge Global, Inc. All rights reserved
7
Creating an asset class with the potential for attractive returns
Index Level
Forge Private Market Index (FPMI) vs. Public Indices
600
500
400
300
207%
145%
200
127%
100
0
12/31/18
6/30/19
12/31/19
6/30/20
12/31/20
6/30/21
12/31/21
6/30/22
12/31/22
6/30/23
12/31/23
Forge Private Market Index
SPY
QQQ
FPMI
SPY
QQQ
Cumulative Return
127%
145%
207%
The performance of the Forge Private Market Index above does not represent the performance of any actual investment, as you cannot invest in
Note: Forge Index does not include transaction costs of trading in / out of underlying positions, index history Jan 2019 through April 5, 2024
the index, but rather reflects the hypothetical growth of an investment in a basket of securities based on the Index. Read additional disclaimers
Non-Forge Private Market Index data from Quandland Sharadar.
Copyright ©2024 Forge Global, Inc. All rights reserved
8
Despite the opportunity, the private market has historically lacked…
Liquidity
Access
Transparency
Lack of technology, volume,
Investment minimums can be
Lack of information,
standardized processes and
prohibitively high and access to
disclosures and pricing
documentation leads to an
private company shares is
intelligence creates
inefficient and illiquid market
limited
uncertainty and reduces
confidence in the market
Copyright ©2024 Forge Global, Inc. All rights reserved
9
Forge creates mission critical infrastructure for private markets
Provides market participants
Online trading platform that
the information, intelligence
connects potential investors
and insight to confidently
Data
Trading
with private company
navigate, analyze and make
shareholders and enables them
investment decisions in the
to efficiently facilitate private
private market
share transactions
Custody
Non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage non-liquid assets through a robust and user- friendly online portal
Copyright ©2024 Forge Global, Inc. All rights reserved
10
