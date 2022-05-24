Log in
05:32pFORGEROCK : Amendment to Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4/A)
PU
05:32pFORGEROCK : Amendment to Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4/A)
PU
05/20ForgeRock to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
ForgeRock : Amendment to Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4/A)

05/24/2022

05/24/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4/A
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Fleischmann Samuel J
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
ForgeRock, Inc. [FORG] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chief Legal Officer /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O FORGEROCK, INC. , 201 MISSION STREET, SUITE 2900
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
SAN FRANCISCO CA 94105
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
2022-05-23 		6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Fleischmann Samuel J
C/O FORGEROCK, INC.
201 MISSION STREET, SUITE 2900
SAN FRANCISCO, CA94105

Chief Legal Officer
Signatures
/s/ Samuel J. Fleischmann 2022-05-24
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) These shares were acquired on May 13, 2022 through the Issuer's Employee Stock Purchase Plan in a transaction that was exempt under both Rule 16b-3(d) and Rule 16b-3(c).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

ForgeRock Inc. published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 21:31:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
