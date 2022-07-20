Log in
    FORG   US34631B1017

FORGEROCK, INC.

(FORG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-19 pm EDT
21.45 USD   +2.93%
ForgeRock Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

07/20/2022 | 08:12am EDT
ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE: FORG), a global identity leader, today announced it will report financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022 after U.S. markets close on August 11, 2022.

ForgeRock will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, August 11, 2022 to discuss its financial results and business highlights. To access this conference call, dial 1-800-437-2398 or 1-323-289-6576 and use the conference ID 9878662. The live webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of ForgeRock's website at https://investors.forgerock.com.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock®, (NYSE: FORG) is a global leader in digital identity that delivers modern and comprehensive identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees, and things to simply and safely access the connected world. Using ForgeRock, more than 1,300 global customer organizations orchestrate, manage, and secure the complete lifecycle of identities from dynamic access controls, governance, APIs, and storing authoritative data – consumable in any cloud or hybrid environment. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices around the world.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 214 M - -
Net income 2022 -59,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 303 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -30,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 808 M 1 808 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,04x
EV / Sales 2023 5,59x
Nbr of Employees 786
Free-Float 37,3%
Chart FORGEROCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
ForgeRock, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORGEROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 21,45 $
Average target price 23,63 $
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fran Rosch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Paul Fernandez Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Global Operations
Bruce Golden Independent Director
Eve Maler Chief Technology Officer
David Burden Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORGEROCK, INC.-19.63%1 808
ORACLE CORPORATION-17.17%192 514
SAP SE-28.04%107 728
SERVICENOW INC.-32.84%87 388
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-16.65%32 144
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-24.98%18 079