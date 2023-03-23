Advanced search
    FORG   US34631B1017

FORGEROCK, INC.

(FORG)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-03-23 pm EDT
20.27 USD   +0.55%
06:20pForgerock : Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit
PU
03/22Insider Sell: ForgeRock
MT
03/22Secret Double Octopus Strategic Partnership with ForgeRock Eliminates Passwords in the Enterprise
AQ
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial Publications

ForgeRock : Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit

03/23/2023 | 06:20pm EDT
Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit 2023 helps IAM and security leaders make the right decisions about which identity-first security initiatives to prioritize, how to modernize existing staffing models and whether to invest in new tools to take their organization's security posture into the identity-first era.

Start Date


March 20, 2023

End Date

March 22, 2023

Event Location


Grapevine, TX

Learn More

Attachments

Disclaimer

ForgeRock Inc. published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 22:19:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on FORGEROCK, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 266 M - -
Net income 2023 -48,3 M - -
Net cash 2023 278 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -37,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 766 M 1 766 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,59x
EV / Sales 2024 4,48x
Nbr of Employees 923
Free-Float 24,7%
Chart FORGEROCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
ForgeRock, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FORGEROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 20,27 $
Average target price 22,32 $
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fran Rosch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Paul Fernandez Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Global Operations
Bruce Golden Independent Director
Eve Maler Chief Technology Officer
David Burden Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORGEROCK, INC.-11.46%1 757
ORACLE CORPORATION7.54%237 313
SAP SE18.04%143 283
SERVICENOW, INC.11.65%88 003
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.11.29%36 310
HUBSPOT, INC.33.92%19 125
