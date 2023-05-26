ForgeRock : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K





Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 24, 2023

ForgeRock, Inc.

On May 24, 2023, ForgeRock, Inc. (the " Company ") held its 2023 annual meeting of stockholders (the " Annual Meeting "). Holders of the Company's Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the " Class A Common Stock "), were entitled to one vote on each proposal for each share held as of the close of business on April 3, 2023 (the " Record Date "), and holders of the Company's Class B common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the " Class B Common Stock "), were entitled to ten votes on each proposal for each share held as of the close of business on the Record Date. The Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock voted as a single class on all matters. At the Annual Meeting, 63,819,952 shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock representing 404,417,204 votes, or 96.58% of the total voting power of shares entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting, were present virtually or represented by proxy and voted on the following proposals, which are described in more detail in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 12, 2023. The voting results for each of the proposals considered at the Annual Meeting are provided below.





Proposal 1. Election of Directors





The stockholders elected each of the following nominees as Class II directors to serve on the Company's board of directors until the Company's 2026 annual meeting of stockholders or until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified or until their earlier death, resignation or removal.





Name For Withheld Broker Non-Votes Bruce Golden 396,659,875 662,127 7,095,202 Arun Mathew 389,132,136 8,189,866 7,095,202 Alexander Ott 396,939,281 382,721 7,095,202 Maria Walker 397,028,605 293,397 7,095,202





Proposal 2. Ratification of the Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm





The stockholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2023.





For Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 403,854,362 538,282 24,560 -





Proposal 3. Advisory Vote on the Frequency of Future Stockholder Advisory Votes on the Compensation of the Company's Named Executive Officers





The stockholders determined to vote every "1 Year" on the advisory vote on the frequency of future stockholder advisory votes on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers.





1 Year 2 Years 3 Years Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 311,706,237 26,644 35,353 85,553,768 -













