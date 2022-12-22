ForgeRock gets DoJ notice seeking information on $2.3 bln go-private deal

Dec 22 (Reuters) - ForgeRock Inc said on
Thursday it had received notice from the U.S. Department of
Justice demanding more information related to private equity
firm Thoma Bravo's $2.3 billion buyout deal.
Thoma Bravo, which has invested in several software firms
this year taking advantage of falling valuations, agreed to buy
ForgeRock in October.
San Francisco-based ForgeRock provides identity and access
management solutions for consumers, workforce and internet of
things devices.
ForgeRock said in a regulatory filing it will cooperate with
the DoJ.
