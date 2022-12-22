Advanced search
05:11pForgerock : ☒ Emerging growth company - Form 8-K
PU
04:48pForgerock, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:25aDaon IdentityX Integrates With New ForgeRock IDaaS Offering
AQ
ForgeRock gets DoJ notice seeking information on $2.3 bln go-private deal

12/22/2022 | 05:21pm EST
Dec 22 (Reuters) - ForgeRock Inc said on Thursday it had received notice from the U.S. Department of Justice demanding more information related to private equity firm Thoma Bravo's $2.3 billion buyout deal.

Thoma Bravo, which has invested in several software firms this year taking advantage of falling valuations, agreed to buy ForgeRock in October.

San Francisco-based ForgeRock provides identity and access management solutions for consumers, workforce and internet of things devices.

ForgeRock said in a regulatory filing it will cooperate with the DoJ. (Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
