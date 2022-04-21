Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ForgeRock, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FORG   US34631B1017

FORGEROCK, INC.

(FORG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/20 04:00:02 pm EDT
21.82 USD   -4.42%
07:51aForgeRock's Next-Generation Authenticator App is Now Available
BU
04/12ForgeRock Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call
BU
04/12FORGEROCK : 5 Digital Identity Features That Improve Healthcare Consumer Journeys
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ForgeRock's Next-Generation Authenticator App is Now Available

04/21/2022 | 07:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New App Improves the Customer Experience and Makes it Easier to Implement Multi-Factor Authentication, Which Stops 99.99% of Account Compromise Attacks

ForgeRock® (NYSE: FORG), a global digital identity leader, announced today the availability of its next-generation Authenticator App. The redesigned app offers a quicker and simpler login process and provides improved navigation, in addition to new biometric lock options to suit a user's security needs without diminishing their experience. The app integrates with native iOS and Android security and is now available in the Apple App and Google Play stores.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220421005276/en/

The next generation ForgeRock Authenticator App is available today and offers a simpler login process, improved navigation, and new biometric lock options. (Photo: Business Wire)

The next generation ForgeRock Authenticator App is available today and offers a simpler login process, improved navigation, and new biometric lock options. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Authenticator App capabilities are also provided as an SDK that ForgeRock customers can use to enhance their own mobile applications with registration and authentication features that they provide to their consumers. These include multi-factor authentication, time-based-one-time-passcodes (TOTPs), passwordless login, and push notifications to the mobile device.

“MFA and passwordless authentication significantly reduce the attack landscape,” said Mary Writz, Vice President, Consumer Identity and Access Management (CIAM), ForgeRock. “Our new app is designed to reduce the number of steps users must take to authenticate without compromising security to make the login experience both simple and safe.”

According to 451 Research, MFA and passwordless adoption continue to rise due to several factors, including the increase in stolen credentials and phishing attacks, which often contribute to enterprise security breaches, the rise of work-from-home policies as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the adoption of modern authentication standards.

ForgeRock continues to develop security innovations so that everyone can safely and simply access the connected world. For the latest news and information about ForgeRock and its offerings, please visit www.forgerock.com.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock®, (NYSE: FORG) is a global leader in digital identity that delivers modern and comprehensive identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees, and things to simply and safely access the connected world. Using ForgeRock, more than 1,300 global customer organizations orchestrate, manage, and secure the complete lifecycle of identities from dynamic access controls, governance, APIs, and storing authoritative data – consumable in any cloud or hybrid environment. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices around the world. For more information and free downloads, visit www.forgerock.com or follow ForgeRock on social media: Facebook ForgeRock | Twitter @ForgeRock | LinkedIn ForgeRock.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about FORGEROCK, INC.
07:51aForgeRock's Next-Generation Authenticator App is Now Available
BU
04/12ForgeRock Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call
BU
04/12FORGEROCK : 5 Digital Identity Features That Improve Healthcare Consumer Journeys
PU
04/11FORGEROCK : Heliview Security Leadership
PU
04/11SailPoint Technologies 'Logical' Private Equity Target, KeyBanc Says
MT
04/04FORGEROCK : Sea Air Space 2022 Event
PU
04/04KeyBanc Initiates Coverage of ForgeRock With Sector Weight Rating
MT
03/31FORGEROCK : Jumpstart Zero Trust and the Journey to Least-Privileged Access
PU
03/30FORGEROCK : Partners Health Management Drives Better Outcomes for Patients and Communities
PU
03/30FORGEROCK : Partners Health Management Drives Better Outcomes for Members and Communities
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORGEROCK, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 214 M - -
Net income 2022 -51,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 305 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -37,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 838 M 1 838 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,17x
EV / Sales 2023 5,79x
Nbr of Employees 786
Free-Float 21,0%
Chart FORGEROCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
ForgeRock, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORGEROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 21,82 $
Average target price 28,50 $
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fran Rosch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Paul Fernandez Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Global Operations
Bruce Golden Independent Director
Eve Maler Chief Technology Officer
David Burden Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORGEROCK, INC.-18.25%1 838
ORACLE CORPORATION-7.93%214 226
SAP SE-21.15%125 466
SERVICENOW INC.-22.17%101 044
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-6.85%37 117
HUBSPOT, INC.-35.35%20 271