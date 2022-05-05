Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ForgeRock, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FORG   US34631B1017

FORGEROCK, INC.

(FORG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/05 04:00:02 pm EDT
19.20 USD   -7.87%
05:49pIDENTITY INNOVATORS AT IDLIVE 2022 : Humana, Toyota, US Bank and Others Reveal How AI, Cloud and Zero Trust Aid Digital Transformation
PU
04/21ForgeRock's Next-Generation Authenticator App is Now Available
BU
04/21ForgeRock’s Next-Generation Authenticator App Is Now Available
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Identity Innovators at IDLive 2022: Humana, Toyota, US Bank and Others Reveal How AI, Cloud and Zero Trust Aid Digital Transformation

05/05/2022 | 05:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

It's amazing how much the world has changed in the last two years as the pandemic forced us all to retreat into our homes. This change has impacted every industry - from healthcare with the adoption of telehealth to retail with curbside pickup. Powering this enormous shift is digital identity.

In my own family I've seen it from a personal perspective. With a household that includes two daughters, my wife and I take turns picking up packages delivered to our front door almost daily. The way we interact with the companies we buy from has changed dramatically. We now expect to have a frictionless experience with companies as they remember our preferences and make it easy to login without re-entering our password every time we need to buy more orange juice or want to order dinner. That convenience is great, but it absolutely must be safe and secure. Digital identity is needed more than ever, for every aspect of our lives whether it's at work or home, people need the right tools to manage more of their lives online from anywhere and from any device.

ForgeRock is in the middle of this digital revolution. The ForgeRock Identity Platform is at the cutting edge of helping people simply and safely access the connected world. Our AI-driven platform is used by enterprises around the world to help engage customers and empower employees in a secure manner.

ForgeRock IDLive 2022 is an awesome opportunity for us to share exactly how ForgeRock can dramatically impact your digital transformation. We are extremely excited to spend time with our customers, partners and prospects to discuss how we deliver real business value through digital identity. We will be delivering our innovative product roadmap - from demos highlighting how we prevent account takeovers and fraud with AI to how we're enabling companies to embrace Zero Trust.

What makes this event special is the practical advice you'll get. We are bringing you more than a dozen of the world's most talented identity practitioners. You'll hear from Accenture, Deloitte, the Hartford, Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC), Humana, Navy Federal Credit Union, Pearson, PwC, State of Texas, Thrivent and Toyota. At the core of their stories is how identity helps enterprises reduce cost, prevent fraud and most importantly, deliver the digital experiences that we all have come to expect. Our aim is that every attendee walks away with a greater understanding of how a comprehensive platform can make it all possible in a hybrid IT environment at scale.

There's a lot to absorb, but we are excited to share it with you. ForgeRock CEO Fran Rosch will share his views on the trends shaping the industry during his keynote before he turns the agenda over to ForgeRock CPO Peter Barker and our terrific customer and partner lineup.

Don't miss it! Register now forIdentity Live Americas May 23-25. Visit IDLive EMEA or IDLive APJ to learn about IDLive2022 venues near you.

Disclaimer

ForgeRock Inc. published this content on 05 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2022 21:48:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FORGEROCK, INC.
05:49pIDENTITY INNOVATORS AT IDLIVE 2022 : Humana, Toyota, US Bank and Others Reveal How AI, Clo..
PU
04/21ForgeRock's Next-Generation Authenticator App is Now Available
BU
04/21ForgeRock’s Next-Generation Authenticator App Is Now Available
CI
04/12ForgeRock Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call
BU
04/12FORGEROCK : 5 Digital Identity Features That Improve Healthcare Consumer Journeys
PU
04/11FORGEROCK : Heliview Security Leadership
PU
04/11SailPoint Technologies 'Logical' Private Equity Target, KeyBanc Says
MT
04/04FORGEROCK : Sea Air Space 2022 Event
PU
04/04KeyBanc Initiates Coverage of ForgeRock With Sector Weight Rating
MT
03/31FORGEROCK : Jumpstart Zero Trust and the Journey to Least-Privileged Access
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORGEROCK, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 214 M - -
Net income 2022 -51,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 305 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -36,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 756 M 1 756 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,79x
EV / Sales 2023 5,47x
Nbr of Employees 786
Free-Float 36,2%
Chart FORGEROCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
ForgeRock, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORGEROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 20,84 $
Average target price 28,50 $
Spread / Average Target 36,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fran Rosch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Paul Fernandez Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Global Operations
Bruce Golden Independent Director
Eve Maler Chief Technology Officer
David Burden Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORGEROCK, INC.-21.92%1 756
ORACLE CORPORATION-13.76%200 672
SAP SE-25.15%115 594
SERVICENOW INC.-23.05%100 122
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-13.85%33 404
SENSETIME GROUP INC.-10.18%20 693