Identity Innovators at IDLive 2022: Humana, Toyota, US Bank and Others Reveal How AI, Cloud and Zero Trust Aid Digital Transformation

It's amazing how much the world has changed in the last two years as the pandemic forced us all to retreat into our homes. This change has impacted every industry - from healthcare with the adoption of telehealth to retail with curbside pickup. Powering this enormous shift is digital identity.

In my own family I've seen it from a personal perspective. With a household that includes two daughters, my wife and I take turns picking up packages delivered to our front door almost daily. The way we interact with the companies we buy from has changed dramatically. We now expect to have a frictionless experience with companies as they remember our preferences and make it easy to login without re-entering our password every time we need to buy more orange juice or want to order dinner. That convenience is great, but it absolutely must be safe and secure. Digital identity is needed more than ever, for every aspect of our lives whether it's at work or home, people need the right tools to manage more of their lives online from anywhere and from any device.

ForgeRock is in the middle of this digital revolution. The ForgeRock Identity Platform is at the cutting edge of helping people simply and safely access the connected world. Our AI-driven platform is used by enterprises around the world to help engage customers and empower employees in a secure manner.

ForgeRock IDLive 2022 is an awesome opportunity for us to share exactly how ForgeRock can dramatically impact your digital transformation. We are extremely excited to spend time with our customers, partners and prospects to discuss how we deliver real business value through digital identity. We will be delivering our innovative product roadmap - from demos highlighting how we prevent account takeovers and fraud with AI to how we're enabling companies to embrace Zero Trust.

What makes this event special is the practical advice you'll get. We are bringing you more than a dozen of the world's most talented identity practitioners. You'll hear from Accenture, Deloitte, the Hartford, Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC), Humana, Navy Federal Credit Union, Pearson, PwC, State of Texas, Thrivent and Toyota. At the core of their stories is how identity helps enterprises reduce cost, prevent fraud and most importantly, deliver the digital experiences that we all have come to expect. Our aim is that every attendee walks away with a greater understanding of how a comprehensive platform can make it all possible in a hybrid IT environment at scale.

There's a lot to absorb, but we are excited to share it with you. ForgeRock CEO Fran Rosch will share his views on the trends shaping the industry during his keynote before he turns the agenda over to ForgeRock CPO Peter Barker and our terrific customer and partner lineup.