July 10 (Reuters) - ForgeRock Inc:
* THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT IS NEARING A DECISION ON WHETHER TO CHALLENGE PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM THOMA BRAVO'S ACQUISITION OF FORGEROCK- POLITICO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
|Delayed Nyse - 04:00:02 2023-07-10 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|20.13 USD
|-0.25%
|+1.31%
|-11.59%
|Jul. 10
|DoJ may challenge Thoma Bravo deal to take ForgeRock private - Politico
|RE
|Jul. 10
|US Justice Department Is Nearing A Decision On Whether To Challenge Private Equity Firm Thoma Bravo'S Acquisition Of Forgerock- Politico
|RE
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|20.13 USD
|-0.25%
|-0.10%
|1 787 M $
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-11.59%
|1 787 M $
|+16.52%
|1 791 M $
|+23.15%
|1 803 M $
|+16.81%
|1 810 M $
|+44.04%
|1 742 M $
|+37.11%
|1 690 M $
|-3.07%
|1 676 M $
|+9.51%
|1 665 M $
|-12.98%
|1 652 M $
|-34.20%
|1 939 M $