ForgeRock, Inc. provides digital identity, modern identity and access management solutions. Its ForgeRock Identity Platform includes a full suite of identity management, access management, identity governance and artificial intelligence-powered autonomous identity. Its platform is deployable in a variety of configurations that can be combined, including self-managed environments, such as public and private cloud environments, and through ForgeRock Identity Cloud. Its platform enables enterprises to provide secure digital identity experiences for their consumers. User journeys built on its platform provides recognition and personalization across channels and devices. Its platform helps enterprises increase the productivity of their employees, partners and contingent workers by automatically enabling access to appropriate systems during the worker lifecycle. Its platform also helps reduce enterprise risk by securing system access and governing that the provisioned access is appropriate.

Sector Software