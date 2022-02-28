Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Forian Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FORA   US34630N1063

FORIAN INC.

(FORA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Florida Chooses BioTrack as the State's Cannabis Track and Trace System

02/28/2022 | 09:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWTOWN, PA, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Forian Inc. (NASDAQ: FORA), a leading provider of technology, predictive analytics and data science driven software solutions for the healthcare and cannabis industries, announced that the State of Florida Department of Health Negotiators have unanimously voted to choose BioTrack as the track and trace system for the Florida Department of Health’s Office of Medical Marijuana Use. This vote was affirmed by the Department of Health’s Notice of Intent to Award, which can be found HERE

Florida plans to use the BioTrack inventory tracking system to monitor the movement of cannabis products in the state’s medical-use cannabis market, while providing a real-time inventory of cannabis products available in Florida and preventing the unlawful diversion of products.

BioTrack’s software will track cannabis in Florida from when it is first planted as a seed to the point-of-sale to the patient – without additional costs to Florida businesses. All licensed medical marijuana cannabis establishments are required by Florida law to participate in the tracking system and log the movement of cannabis as it is grown, manufactured into other products, packaged, tested, and sold to qualifying patients. BioTrack’s state-of-the-art traceability system will also help recall cannabis plants and products deemed as unsafe or adulterated, and prevent adulterated and regulated materials from reaching the black market. 

“We are very excited to welcome Florida to the growing number of states that have chosen BioTrack’s technology for their cannabis-related initiatives. We look forward to our partnership with the state to provide real-time visibility and transparency on market activities,” said Moe Afaneh, VP of BioTrack. 

BioTrack’s point-of-sale software is used by customers in 38 states and 10 countries, while 10 state governments in addition to Florida, currently use BioTrack products. 

About Forian

Forian Inc. provides a unique suite of SaaS solutions, data management capabilities, and proprietary data and analytics to optimize operational, clinical and financial performance for customers within the traditional and emerging life sciences, healthcare payer and provider segments, as well as cannabis dispensaries, manufacturers, cultivators and regulators. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.forian.com.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "see," "will," "would," "target," similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Forian, and are not guarantees of future results, such as statements about the anticipated benefits of the business combination transaction involving Forian, Medical Outcomes Research Analytics, LLC and Helix Technologies, Inc., future financial and operating results, company strategy and intended product offerings and market positioning. These and other forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements and, therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any such statements and caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Forian's business, operations, strategy and goals; Forian's ability to execute on its strategy; the timing of the introduction of new product offerings; and the additional risks and uncertainties set forth more fully under the caption "Risk Factors" in Forian's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on March 31, 2021, and elsewhere in Forian's filings and reports with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of the date hereof, and Forian undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

Media and Investor Contact:

908-824-3410

forian.com/investors

ir@forian.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about FORIAN INC.
09:30aFlorida Chooses BioTrack as the State's Cannabis Track and Trace System
GL
2021FORIAN INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2021Scott Ogur Intends to Resign as Director of Forian
CI
2021INSIDER BUY : Forian
MT
2021FORIAN INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
2021Connecticut chooses BioTrack as the state's cannabis seed-to-sale tracking software
AQ
2021Connecticut chooses BioTrack as the state's cannabis seed-to-sale tracking software
EQ
2021Forian Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
2021Earnings Flash (FORA) FORIAN Posts Q3 Revenue $4.96M
MT
2021Forian Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,54  - -
Net income 2020 -4,98 M - -
Net cash 2020 12,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 221 M 221 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 54,5%
Chart FORIAN INC.
Duration : Period :
Forian Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dan Barton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Vesey Chief Financial Officer
Max C. Wygod Executive Chairman
Alberto Pardo Saleme Head-Software Engineering
Mark J. Adler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORIAN INC.-21.40%221
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-11.60%2 228 893
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-20.00%77 321
SEA LIMITED-38.55%77 244
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-20.30%62 010
SYNOPSYS INC.-15.56%47 637