Florida Chooses BioTrack as the State's Cannabis Track and Trace System

NEWTOWN, PA, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Forian Inc. (NASDAQ: FORA), a leading provider of technology, predictive analytics and data science driven software solutions for the healthcare and cannabis industries, announced that the State of Florida Department of Health Negotiators have unanimously voted to choose BioTrack as the track and trace system for the Florida Department of Health’s Office of Medical Marijuana Use. This vote was affirmed by the Department of Health’s Notice of Intent to Award, which can be found HERE.



Florida plans to use the BioTrack inventory tracking system to monitor the movement of cannabis products in the state’s medical-use cannabis market, while providing a real-time inventory of cannabis products available in Florida and preventing the unlawful diversion of products.

BioTrack’s software will track cannabis in Florida from when it is first planted as a seed to the point-of-sale to the patient – without additional costs to Florida businesses. All licensed medical marijuana cannabis establishments are required by Florida law to participate in the tracking system and log the movement of cannabis as it is grown, manufactured into other products, packaged, tested, and sold to qualifying patients. BioTrack’s state-of-the-art traceability system will also help recall cannabis plants and products deemed as unsafe or adulterated, and prevent adulterated and regulated materials from reaching the black market.

“We are very excited to welcome Florida to the growing number of states that have chosen BioTrack’s technology for their cannabis-related initiatives. We look forward to our partnership with the state to provide real-time visibility and transparency on market activities,” said Moe Afaneh, VP of BioTrack.

BioTrack’s point-of-sale software is used by customers in 38 states and 10 countries, while 10 state governments in addition to Florida, currently use BioTrack products.

About Forian

Forian Inc. provides a unique suite of SaaS solutions, data management capabilities, and proprietary data and analytics to optimize operational, clinical and financial performance for customers within the traditional and emerging life sciences, healthcare payer and provider segments, as well as cannabis dispensaries, manufacturers, cultivators and regulators. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.forian.com.

