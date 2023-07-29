UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 21, 2023





FORIAN INC.



Delaware

001-40146

85-3467693

41 University Drive , Suite 400 , Newtown , PA 18940

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: ( 267) 225-6263





Item 2.01 Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets.





On July 21, 2023, a customer of Forian Inc. ("Forian") in which Forian (through its subsidiary, Medical Outcomes Research Analytics, LLC) held an equity interest merged with Vox Merger Sub, Inc. (the "Merger"). As a result of the Merger, Forian received approximately $5.9 million of cash proceeds in consideration of all of its equity interest in the customer. Forian may receive additional earnout payments in 2025 and 2026 in an aggregate amount of up to approximately $3.6 million if certain conditions are met. Neither Forian nor its subsidiary is a party to the merger agreement and Forian is entitled to the proceeds described above solely as a result of the minority equity ownership interest in such customer.





Dated: July 27, 2023 FORIAN INC. By: /s/ Edward Spaniel, Jr. Name: Edward Spaniel, Jr. Title: Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary







