  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FMTX   US34633R1041

FORMA THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.

(FMTX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:03 2022-09-27 pm EDT
19.92 USD   +0.03%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

FORMA THERAPEUTICS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Forma Therapeutics, Holdings Inc. - FMTX

09/27/2022 | 11:43am EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Forma Therapeutics, Holdings Inc. (NasdaqGM: FMTX) to Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Forma will receive $20 in cash for each share of Forma that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-fmtx/ to learn more.

Please note that the merger is structured as a tender offer, such that time may be of the essence.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on FORMA THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1,50 M - -
Net income 2022 -204 M - -
Net cash 2022 258 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,74x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 953 M 953 M -
EV / Sales 2022 463x
EV / Sales 2023 37,8x
Nbr of Employees 189
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart FORMA THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORMA THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 19,91 $
Average target price 20,60 $
Spread / Average Target 3,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank D. Lee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Todd E. Shegog Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Peter Wirth Chairman
David N. Cook Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
John E. Bishop Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORMA THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.40.01%953
MODERNA, INC.-52.87%46 823
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-34.05%34 705
LONZA GROUP AG-42.20%32 942
SEAGEN INC.-12.50%24 949
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.18.40%23 692