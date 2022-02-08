Forma Therapeutics to Present at 11th Annual SVB Leerink Healthcare Conference

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on sickle cell disease, prostate cancer and other rare hematologic diseases and cancers, today announced that it will present at the virtual 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference taking place Feb. 14-18, 2022. Forma will present on Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST).

A webcast of the conference presentation will be available in the “News & Investors” section of Forma’s website at www.FormaTherapeutics.com.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to transform the lives of patients with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Our R&D engine combines deep biology insight, chemistry expertise and clinical development capabilities to create drug candidates with differentiated mechanisms of action focused on indications with high unmet need. Our work has generated a broad proprietary portfolio of programs with the potential to provide profound patient benefit. For more information, please visit www.FormaTherapeutics.com or follow us on Twitter @FORMAInc and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220208005378/en/