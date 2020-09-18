Log in
FormFactor Announces Participation at Sidoti & Company Virtual 2020 Investor Conference

09/18/2020 | 05:25pm EDT

LIVERMORE, Calif., Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq:FORM) is pleased to announce its participation in the following investor conference:

Sidoti & Company, LLC 2020 Investor Conference
Date: September 24th, 2020
Presentation Time: 12:15 pm EDT

The public is invited to listen to a live webcast of FormFactor's presentation, which can be accessed from the investors' section of the company's website at www.formfactor.com. Replay of the webcast will also be available at www.formfactor.com.

About FormFactor:

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from inspection and metrology, characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.formfactor.com.

Source: FormFactor, Inc.

FORM-F

Investor Contact:
Stan Finkelstein
Investor Relations
(925) 290-4321
ir@formfactor.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
