FormFactor : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities (Form 8-K)

09/29/2021 | 06:12am EDT
Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities
On September 25, 2021, FormFactor, Inc. ("we", "the Company" or "FormFactor") adopted restructuring plans to improve its business effectiveness and streamline its operations. The Company is consolidating certain manufacturing facilities for both the Probe Cards segment and the Systems segment for efficiency, which includes plans to consolidate or relocate certain leased locations in the United States to other locations in the United States - including to our new Livermore factory that will be opening in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 - and to Germany and Asia. Additionally, we are undertaking actions to adjust capacity for certain legacy and ongoing product offerings. As a result of these changes to certain work locations, we have incurred, or expect to incur, personnel related costs to sever, relocate or retain select employees. We expect the actions defined under these plans will be largely completed by the end of December 2022, except facilities charges which may extend beyond that time.

The restructuring plans are expected to result in FormFactor recording restructuring charges in the aggregate amount of approximately $8.0 to $10.5 million on a GAAP basis, estimated to be comprised primarily of $1.0 to $1.5 million in inventory impairments, $3.5 to $4.5 million in contract and lease termination costs, $2.0 to $2.5 million of cost related to impairment of leasehold improvements, facility exits, and other costs, and $1.0 to $2.0 million of severance and employee-related costs. Of these amounts, FormFactor expects restructuring and other related charges of approximately $4.4 million to be incurred in the third quarter of the current fiscal year.

FormFactor expects approximately $6.5 to $8.0 million of the charges will result in future cash expenditures and approximately $1.5 to $2.5 million in non-cash charges. The financial impact of the actions is expected to reduce the Company's cost structure by approximately $3.0 to $4.0 million on an annualized basis once the actions are fully implemented.


Disclaimer

FormFactor Inc. published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 10:11:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
