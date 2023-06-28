Formoplast AD (Formoplast Plc) is a Bulgaria-based company which specializes in the production of plastic items, machinery, equipment and spare parts for plastic processing industry, rubber manufacture and machinery and equipment for metals production. In addition, it focuses on the provision of engineering services. The Company's product portfolio comprises large-sized plastic moulds for transportation, agricultural and industrial crates and boxes, special applications and medical equipment, household utilities, such as baskets, cassettes, buckets, plastic flower pots, technical parts and other rubber and plastic articles. The Company is active domestically and abroad, including the Russian Federation, Germany, Greece, Romania, the United Kingdom and others.