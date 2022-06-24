Formosa Advanced Technologies : 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting Approved to Release the Directors from Non-competition Restrictions

2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting Approved to Release
the Directors from Non-competition Restrictions
Date of events
2022/06/24
To which item it meets
paragraph 21
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/24
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
conduct:
(1)Director:Wong Wen Yuan (Representative of Formosa Taffeta Corporation)
(2)Director:Lee Pei-Ing (Representative of Nanya Technology Corporation)
(3)Director:Su Lin-Chin
(4)Director:Chang Hsien Cheng
(5)Director:Joseph Wu (Representative of Nanya Technology Corporation)
(6)Director:Chen Yau Ming (Representative of Nanya Technology Corporation)
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
The Directors or Manager concurrently serve in the same or similar company
with FATC's business scope.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
During the tenure of the Directors
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):The proposal was approved by
a majority of the shareholders present who represent two-thirds or more of
the total number of FATC's outstanding shares.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise: N/A
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise: N/A
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise: N/A
10.Impact on the company's finance and business: N/A
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:None
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
