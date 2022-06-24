Formosa Advanced Technologies : 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting Approved to Release the Directors from Non-competition Restrictions

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/24 2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive conduct: (1)Director:Wong Wen Yuan (Representative of Formosa Taffeta Corporation) (2)Director:Lee Pei-Ing (Representative of Nanya Technology Corporation) (3)Director:Su Lin-Chin (4)Director:Chang Hsien Cheng (5)Director:Joseph Wu (Representative of Nanya Technology Corporation) (6)Director:Chen Yau Ming (Representative of Nanya Technology Corporation) 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage: The Directors or Manager concurrently serve in the same or similar company with FATC's business scope. 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: During the tenure of the Directors 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):The proposal was approved by a majority of the shareholders present who represent two-thirds or more of the total number of FATC's outstanding shares. 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):N/A 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's position in the enterprise: N/A 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise: N/A 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise: N/A 10.Impact on the company's finance and business: N/A 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:None 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None