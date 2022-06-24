Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Formosa Advanced Technologies Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8131   TW0008131004

FORMOSA ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.

(8131)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  22/06/2022
40.65 TWD   +0.87%
12:36pFORMOSA ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES : 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting Approved to Release the Directors from Non-competition Restrictions
PU
12:36pFORMOSA ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES : Announcement of the new chairman of the company
PU
12:36pFORMOSA ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES : Announcement of the Re-election of Directors at 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Formosa Advanced Technologies : 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting Approved to Release the Directors from Non-competition Restrictions

06/24/2022 | 12:36pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: FORMOSA ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/06/24 Time of announcement 19:24:21
Subject 
 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting Approved to Release
the Directors from Non-competition Restrictions
Date of events 2022/06/24 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/24
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
 conduct:
 (1)Director:Wong Wen Yuan (Representative of Formosa Taffeta Corporation)
 (2)Director:Lee Pei-Ing (Representative of Nanya Technology Corporation)
 (3)Director:Su Lin-Chin
 (4)Director:Chang Hsien Cheng
 (5)Director:Joseph Wu (Representative of Nanya Technology Corporation)
 (6)Director:Chen Yau Ming (Representative of Nanya Technology Corporation)
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
 The Directors or Manager concurrently serve in the same or similar company
 with FATC's business scope.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
 During the tenure of the Directors
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):The proposal was approved by
 a majority of the shareholders present who represent two-thirds or more of
 the total number of FATC's outstanding shares.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
 China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
 (if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
 "N/A" below):N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise: N/A
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise: N/A
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise: N/A
10.Impact on the company's finance and business: N/A
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
 the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:None
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Formosa Advanced Technologies Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 11:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FORMOSA ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.
12:36pFORMOSA ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES : 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting Approved to Release the ..
PU
12:36pFORMOSA ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES : Announcement of the new chairman of the company
PU
12:36pFORMOSA ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES : Announcement of the Re-election of Directors at 2022 Annua..
PU
05/04Formosa Advanced Technologies Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter ..
CI
03/18FORMOSA ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES : Change to the principal accounting officer of the company
PU
03/18Formosa Advanced Technologies Co., Ltd. Announces Resignation of Liao Cheng-Chieh as Pr..
CI
02/24FORMOSA ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES : Announcement that the company intends to invest building p..
PU
02/24Formosa Advanced Technologies Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ende..
CI
02/24FORMOSA ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES : Announcement of the Company's 2021 Individual Financial Re..
PU
02/24FORMOSA ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES : FATC's Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Ann..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9 939 M 334 M 273 M
Net income 2021 1 557 M 52,3 M 42,7 M
Net cash 2021 5 243 M 176 M 144 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 6,39%
Capitalization 17 976 M 604 M 493 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,35x
EV / Sales 2021 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 2 399
Free-Float 30,5%
Chart FORMOSA ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Formosa Advanced Technologies Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORMOSA ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shih Ming Hsieh Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hsin Jung Lin Head-Finance & Assistant Manager
Wen Yuan Wang Chairman
Yu Cheng Independent Director
Hui ya Shen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORMOSA ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.3.96%604
KLA CORPORATION-24.57%48 418
TERADYNE INC.-43.78%14 633
LASERTEC CORPORATION-56.82%10 211
ADVANTEST CORPORATION-34.50%10 074
TIANSHUI HUATIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-28.48%4 349