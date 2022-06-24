Formosa Advanced Technologies : Announcement of the Re-election of Directors at 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/24 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor): institutional directors, independent directors, and natural-person directors 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: (1) Formosa Taffeta Corporation (Representative: Wong Wen Yuan) (2) Formosa Taffeta Corporation (Representative: Lee Ming Chang) (3) Formosa Taffeta Corporation (Representative: Chen Yau Ming) (4) Nanya Technology Corporation (Representative: Lee Pei Ing) (5) Nanya Technology Corporation (Representative: Su Lin Chin) (6) Chang Hsien Cheng (7) Hsieh Ming-Ta (8) Formosa Taffeta Corporation (Representative: Shortfall) (9) Cheng Yu (Independent Director) (10) Shen Hui Ya (Independent Director) (11) Chuang Hsiao Chen (Independent Director) 4.Resume of the previous position holder: (1)Wong Wen Yuan (Representative of Formosa Taffeta Corporation)： Chairman of Formosa Advanced Technologies Corporation (2)Lee Ming Chang(Representative of Formosa Taffeta Corporation): President of Formosa Taffeta Corporation (3)Chen Yau Ming (Representative of Formosa Taffeta Corporation)： Vice President of Nanya Technology Corporation (4)Lee Pei-Ing (Representative of Nanya Technology Corporation): President of Nanya Technology Corporation (5)Su Lin-Chin (Representative of Nanya Technology Corporation): Executive Vice President of Nanya Technology Corporation (6)Chang Hsien Cheng：Executive Vice President of Formosa Advanced Technologies Corporation (7)Hsieh Ming-Ta：Chairman, Yu MAOWU COMPLEX Co., Ltd., chairman, YUMAOWU ENTERPRISE CO., LTD. (8)vacancy (Representative of Formosa Taffeta Corporation) (9)Cheng Yu: Independent Director of Formosa Advanced Technologies Corporation and Formosa Petrochemical Corporation. Chairman of Mirror TV Broadcasting Ltd. (10)Shen Hui Ya: Independent Director of Formosa Advanced Technologies Corporation. Member of Compensation Committee, China Airlines Co., Ltd. (11)Chuang Hsiao Chen: Independent Director of Formosa advanced Technologies Corporation and Interactive Digital Technologies Inc. 5.Title and name of the new position holder: (1)Formosa Taffeta Corporation (Representative: Wong Wen Yuan) (2)Nanya Technology Corporation (Representative: Lee Pei-Ing ) (3)Formosa Taffeta Corporation (Representative: Lee Ming Chang) (4)Su Lin-Chin (5)Chang Hsien Cheng (6)Nanya Technology Corporation (Representative: Joseph Wu) (7)Nanya Technology Corporation (Representative: Chen Yau Ming (8)Formosa Taffeta Corporation (Representative: Lee Chien Kuan) (9)Cheng Yu (Independent Director) (10)Shen Hui Ya (Independent Director) (11)Chuang Hsiao Chen (Independent Director) 6.Resume of the new position holder: (1)Wong Wen Yuan (Representative of Formosa Taffeta Corporation): Chairman of Taiwan Textile Federation (2)Lee Pei-Ing (Representative of Nanya Technology Corporation): President of Nanya Technology Corporation (3)Lee Ming Chang(Representative of Formosa Taffeta Corporation): President of Formosa Taffeta Corporation (4)Su Lin-Chin: Executive Vice President of Nanya Technology Corporation (5)Chang Hsien Cheng：Executive Vice President of Formosa Advanced Technologies Corporation (6)Joseph Wu(Representative of Nanya Technology Corporation): Vice President of Nanya Technology Corporation (7)Chen Yau Ming(Representative of Nanya Technology Corporation): Vice President of Nanya Technology Corporation (8)Lee Chien Kuan (Representative of Formosa Taffeta Corporation): Vice President of Formosa Taffeta Corporation (9)Cheng Yu:Independent Director of Formosa Advanced Technologies Corporation and Formosa Petrochemical Corporation. Chairman of Mirror TV Broadcasting Ltd. (10)Shen Hui Ya:Independent Director of Formosa Advanced Technologies Corporation.Member of Compensation Committee, China Airlines Co., Ltd. (11)Chuang Hsiao Chen:Independent Director of Formosa advanced Technologies Corporation and Interactive Digital Technologies Inc. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:re-election 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: (1)Wong Wen Yuan (Representative of Formosa Taffeta Corporation): 135,686,472 shares (2)Lee Pei-Ing (Representative of Nanya Technology Corporation): 141,511,000 shares (3)Lee Ming Chang(Representative of Formosa Taffeta Corporation): 135,686,472 shares (4)Su Lin-Chin:0 share (5)Chang Hsien Cheng：139,983 shares (6)Joseph Wu(Representative of Nanya Technology Corporation): 141,511,000 shares (7)Chen Yau Ming(Representative of Nanya Technology Corporation): 141,511,000 shares (8)Lee Chien Kuan (Representative of Formosa Taffeta Corporation): 135,686,472 shares (9)Cheng Yu( Independent Director): 0 share (10)Shen Hui Ya ( Independent Director): 0 share (11)Chuang Hsiao Chen( Independent Director): 0 share 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/20~2022/06/19 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/24 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term: N/A 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term: N/A 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):No 16.Any other matters that need to be specified: None