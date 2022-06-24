Formosa Advanced Technologies : Announcement of the Re-election of Directors at 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/24
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor): institutional directors, independent directors,
and natural-person directors
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
(1) Formosa Taffeta Corporation (Representative: Wong Wen Yuan)
(2) Formosa Taffeta Corporation (Representative: Lee Ming Chang)
(3) Formosa Taffeta Corporation (Representative: Chen Yau Ming)
(4) Nanya Technology Corporation (Representative: Lee Pei Ing)
(5) Nanya Technology Corporation (Representative: Su Lin Chin)
(6) Chang Hsien Cheng
(7) Hsieh Ming-Ta
(8) Formosa Taffeta Corporation (Representative: Shortfall)
(9) Cheng Yu (Independent Director)
(10) Shen Hui Ya (Independent Director)
(11) Chuang Hsiao Chen (Independent Director)
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1)Wong Wen Yuan (Representative of Formosa Taffeta Corporation)：
Chairman of Formosa Advanced Technologies Corporation
(2)Lee Ming Chang(Representative of Formosa Taffeta Corporation):
President of Formosa Taffeta Corporation
(3)Chen Yau Ming (Representative of Formosa Taffeta Corporation)：
Vice President of Nanya Technology Corporation
(4)Lee Pei-Ing (Representative of Nanya Technology Corporation):
President of Nanya Technology Corporation
(5)Su Lin-Chin (Representative of Nanya Technology Corporation):
Executive Vice President of Nanya Technology Corporation
(6)Chang Hsien Cheng：Executive Vice President of Formosa Advanced
Technologies Corporation
(7)Hsieh Ming-Ta：Chairman, Yu MAOWU COMPLEX Co., Ltd., chairman,
YUMAOWU ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
(8)vacancy (Representative of Formosa Taffeta Corporation)
(9)Cheng Yu: Independent Director of Formosa Advanced Technologies
Corporation and Formosa Petrochemical Corporation. Chairman of Mirror
TV Broadcasting Ltd.
(10)Shen Hui Ya: Independent Director of Formosa Advanced Technologies
Corporation. Member of Compensation Committee, China Airlines Co., Ltd.
(11)Chuang Hsiao Chen: Independent Director of Formosa advanced Technologies
Corporation and Interactive Digital Technologies Inc.
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
(1)Formosa Taffeta Corporation (Representative: Wong Wen Yuan)
(2)Nanya Technology Corporation (Representative: Lee Pei-Ing )
(3)Formosa Taffeta Corporation (Representative: Lee Ming Chang)
(4)Su Lin-Chin
(5)Chang Hsien Cheng
(6)Nanya Technology Corporation (Representative: Joseph Wu)
(7)Nanya Technology Corporation (Representative: Chen Yau Ming
(8)Formosa Taffeta Corporation (Representative: Lee Chien Kuan)
(9)Cheng Yu (Independent Director)
(10)Shen Hui Ya (Independent Director)
(11)Chuang Hsiao Chen (Independent Director)
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1)Wong Wen Yuan (Representative of Formosa Taffeta Corporation):
Chairman of Taiwan Textile Federation
(2)Lee Pei-Ing (Representative of Nanya Technology Corporation):
President of Nanya Technology Corporation
(3)Lee Ming Chang(Representative of Formosa Taffeta Corporation):
President of Formosa Taffeta Corporation
(4)Su Lin-Chin: Executive Vice President of Nanya Technology
Corporation
(5)Chang Hsien Cheng：Executive Vice President of Formosa
Advanced Technologies Corporation
(6)Joseph Wu(Representative of Nanya Technology Corporation):
Vice President of Nanya Technology Corporation
(7)Chen Yau Ming(Representative of Nanya Technology Corporation):
Vice President of Nanya Technology Corporation
(8)Lee Chien Kuan (Representative of Formosa Taffeta Corporation):
Vice President of Formosa Taffeta Corporation
(9)Cheng Yu:Independent Director of Formosa Advanced Technologies
Corporation and Formosa Petrochemical Corporation. Chairman of
Mirror TV Broadcasting Ltd.
(10)Shen Hui Ya:Independent Director of Formosa Advanced Technologies
Corporation.Member of Compensation Committee, China Airlines
Co., Ltd.
(11)Chuang Hsiao Chen:Independent Director of Formosa advanced
Technologies Corporation and Interactive Digital Technologies Inc.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:re-election
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
(1)Wong Wen Yuan (Representative of Formosa Taffeta Corporation):
135,686,472 shares
(2)Lee Pei-Ing (Representative of Nanya Technology Corporation):
141,511,000 shares
(3)Lee Ming Chang(Representative of Formosa Taffeta Corporation):
135,686,472 shares
(4)Su Lin-Chin:0 share
(5)Chang Hsien Cheng：139,983 shares
(6)Joseph Wu(Representative of Nanya Technology Corporation):
141,511,000 shares
(7)Chen Yau Ming(Representative of Nanya Technology Corporation):
141,511,000 shares
(8)Lee Chien Kuan (Representative of Formosa Taffeta Corporation):
135,686,472 shares
(9)Cheng Yu( Independent Director): 0 share
(10)Shen Hui Ya ( Independent Director): 0 share
(11)Chuang Hsiao Chen( Independent Director): 0 share
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/20~2022/06/19
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/24
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term: N/A
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term: N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified: None