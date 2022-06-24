Formosa Advanced Technologies : Announcement of the new chairman of the company

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/24 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):Chairman 3.Name of the previous position holder:Wong Wen Yuan 4.Resume of the previous position holder:Chairman of Formosa advanced technologies Corporation 5.Name of the new position holder:Lee Pei-Ing 6.Resume of the new position holder:President of Nanya Technology Corporation 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement", "death" or "new appointment"):new appointment 8.Reason for the change:term expired 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/24 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None