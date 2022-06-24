Formosa Advanced Technologies : Announcement of the new chairman of the company

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/06/24
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):Chairman
3.Name of the previous position holder:Wong Wen Yuan
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Chairman of Formosa advanced
technologies Corporation
5.Name of the new position holder:Lee Pei-Ing
6.Resume of the new position holder:President of Nanya Technology Corporation
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):new appointment
8.Reason for the change:term expired
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/24
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Formosa Advanced Technologies Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 11:35:02 UTC.