  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Formosa Advanced Technologies Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    8131   TW0008131004

FORMOSA ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.

(8131)
  Report
Formosa Advanced Technologies : Death of the Company's president

01/10/2022 | 06:38am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: FORMOSA ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/01/10 Time of announcement 19:21:35
Subject 
 Death of the Company��s president
Date of events 2022/01/10 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/01/10
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager): President
3.Name of the previous position holder: HSIE, SHIH-MING
4.Resume of the previous position holder: Vice Chairman and president of
Formosa Advanced Technologies Co., LTD
5.Name of the new position holder: N/A
6.Resume of the new position holder: N/A
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��,
 ��term expired�� , ��job relocation��, ��severance��, ��retirement��,
��death�� or ��new appointment��):Death
8.Reason for the change:Death
9.Effective date of the new appointment: N/A
10.Any other matters that need to be specified: Announcement will be made
after receiving the appointment document from Board of Directors.

Disclaimer

Formosa Advanced Technologies Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 11:37:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
