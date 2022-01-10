Formosa Advanced Technologies : Death of the Company's president

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/01/10
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager): President
3.Name of the previous position holder: HSIE, SHIH-MING
4.Resume of the previous position holder: Vice Chairman and president of
Formosa Advanced Technologies Co., LTD
5.Name of the new position holder: N/A
6.Resume of the new position holder: N/A
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��,
��term expired�� , ��job relocation��, ��severance��, ��retirement��,
��death�� or ��new appointment��):Death
8.Reason for the change:Death
9.Effective date of the new appointment: N/A
10.Any other matters that need to be specified: Announcement will be made
after receiving the appointment document from Board of Directors.
Formosa Advanced Technologies Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 11:37:01 UTC.