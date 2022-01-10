Formosa Advanced Technologies : Death of the Company's president

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2022/01/10 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager): President 3.Name of the previous position holder: HSIE, SHIH-MING 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Vice Chairman and president of Formosa Advanced Technologies Co., LTD 5.Name of the new position holder: N/A 6.Resume of the new position holder: N/A 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��, ��term expired�� , ��job relocation��, ��severance��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new appointment��):Death 8.Reason for the change:Death 9.Effective date of the new appointment: N/A 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: Announcement will be made after receiving the appointment document from Board of Directors.