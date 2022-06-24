Formosa Advanced Technologies : FATC's Board of Directors resolved the Compensation Committee Members

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/24 2.Name of the functional committees: Compensation Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: Cheng Yu, and Shen Hui Ya, and Chuang Hsiao Chen 4.Resume of the previous position holder: (1)Cheng Yu:Independent Director of Formosa Advanced Technologies Corporation and Formosa Petrochemical Corporation. Chairman of Mirror TV Broadcasting Ltd. (2)Shen Hui Ya:Independent Director of Formosa Advanced Technologies Corporation. Member of Compensation Committee, China Airlines Co., Ltd. (3)Chuang Hsiao Chen:Independent Director of Formosa advanced Technologies Corporation and Interactive Digital Technologies Inc. 5.Name of the new position holder: Cheng Yu, and Shen Hui Ya, and Chuang Hsiao Chen 6.Resume of the new position holder: (1)Cheng Yu:Independent Director of Formosa Advanced Technologies Corporation and Formosa Petrochemical Corporation. Chairman of Mirror TV Broadcasting Ltd. (2)Shen Hui Ya:Independent Director of Formosa Advanced Technologies Corporation. Member of Compensation Committee, China Airlines Co., Ltd. (3)Chuang Hsiao Chen:Independent Director of Formosa advanced Technologies Corporation and Interactive Digital Technologies Inc. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change: term expired 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/20~2022/06/19 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/24 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None