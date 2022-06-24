Formosa Advanced Technologies : FATC's Board of Directors resolved the Compensation Committee Members

FATC's Board of Directors resolved the Compensation
Committee Members
Date of events
2022/06/24
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/24
2.Name of the functional committees: Compensation Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder: Cheng Yu, and Shen Hui Ya, and
Chuang Hsiao Chen
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
5.Name of the new position holder: Cheng Yu, and Shen Hui Ya,
and Chuang Hsiao Chen
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1)Cheng Yu:Independent Director of Formosa Advanced Technologies
Corporation and Formosa Petrochemical Corporation. Chairman of
Mirror TV Broadcasting Ltd.
(2)Shen Hui Ya:Independent Director of Formosa Advanced Technologies
Corporation. Member of Compensation Committee, China Airlines Co., Ltd.
(3)Chuang Hsiao Chen:Independent Director of Formosa advanced Technologies
Corporation and Interactive Digital Technologies Inc.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change: term expired
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/20~2022/06/19
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/24
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
