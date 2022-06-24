Log in
    8131   TW0008131004

FORMOSA ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.

(8131)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-22
40.65 TWD   +0.87%
07:46aFORMOSA ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES : The Board of Directors resolved to set up Sustainable Development Committee
PU
07:46aFORMOSA ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES : FATC's Board of Directors resolved the Compensation Committee Members
PU
07:36aFORMOSA ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES : 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting Approved to Release the Directors from Non-competition Restrictions
PU
Formosa Advanced Technologies : FATC's Board of Directors resolved the Compensation Committee Members

06/24/2022 | 07:46am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: FORMOSA ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 6 Date of announcement 2022/06/24 Time of announcement 19:30:51
Subject 
 FATC's Board of Directors resolved the Compensation
Committee Members
Date of events 2022/06/24 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/24
2.Name of the functional committees: Compensation Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder: Cheng Yu, and Shen Hui Ya, and
 Chuang Hsiao Chen
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
 (1)Cheng Yu:Independent Director of Formosa Advanced Technologies
    Corporation and Formosa Petrochemical Corporation. Chairman of
    Mirror TV Broadcasting Ltd.
 (2)Shen Hui Ya:Independent Director of Formosa Advanced Technologies
    Corporation. Member of Compensation Committee, China Airlines Co., Ltd.
 (3)Chuang Hsiao Chen:Independent Director of Formosa advanced Technologies
    Corporation and Interactive Digital Technologies Inc.
5.Name of the new position holder: Cheng Yu, and Shen Hui Ya,
 and Chuang Hsiao Chen
6.Resume of the new position holder:
 (1)Cheng Yu:Independent Director of Formosa Advanced Technologies
    Corporation and Formosa Petrochemical Corporation. Chairman of
    Mirror TV Broadcasting Ltd.
 (2)Shen Hui Ya:Independent Director of Formosa Advanced Technologies
    Corporation. Member of Compensation Committee, China Airlines Co., Ltd.
 (3)Chuang Hsiao Chen:Independent Director of Formosa advanced Technologies
    Corporation and Interactive Digital Technologies Inc.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
 "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change: term expired
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/20~2022/06/19
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/24
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Formosa Advanced Technologies Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 11:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
