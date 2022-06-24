Formosa Advanced Technologies : The Board of Directors resolved to set up Sustainable Development Committee

The Board of Directors resolved to set up
Sustainable Development Committee
Date of events
2022/06/24
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/24
2.Name of the functional committees:Sustainable Development Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:NA
4.Resume of the previous position holder:NA
5.Name of the new position holder: Lee Pei-Ing, and Cheng Yu,
and Shen Hui Ya, and Chuang Hsiao Chen, and Chang Hsien Cheng
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1)Lee Pei-Ing: Chairman of FATC
(2)Cheng Yu: Independent Director of FATC
(3)Shen Hui Ya: Independent Director of FATC
(4)Chuang Hsiao Chen: Independent Director of FATC
(5)Chang Hsien Cheng: Executive vice president of FATC
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):new appointment
8.Reason for the change: Setting up at first time
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):NA
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/24
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:The terms of office of
Sustainable Development Committee members are the same with their
terms of office of Directors.
