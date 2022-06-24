Formosa Advanced Technologies : The Board of Directors resolved to set up Sustainable Development Committee

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/24 2.Name of the functional committees:Sustainable Development Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder:NA 4.Resume of the previous position holder:NA 5.Name of the new position holder: Lee Pei-Ing, and Cheng Yu, and Shen Hui Ya, and Chuang Hsiao Chen, and Chang Hsien Cheng 6.Resume of the new position holder: (1)Lee Pei-Ing: Chairman of FATC (2)Cheng Yu: Independent Director of FATC (3)Shen Hui Ya: Independent Director of FATC (4)Chuang Hsiao Chen: Independent Director of FATC (5)Chang Hsien Cheng: Executive vice president of FATC 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):new appointment 8.Reason for the change: Setting up at first time 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):NA 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/24 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:The terms of office of Sustainable Development Committee members are the same with their terms of office of Directors.