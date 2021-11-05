Log in
    1326   TW0001326007

FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION

(1326)
Explanation of FCFC's Consolidated Operationg Revenue in October 2021

11/05/2021 | 02:02am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/05 Time of announcement 13:42:05
Subject 
 Explanation of FCFC��s Consolidated Operationg
Revenue in October 2021
Date of events 2021/11/05 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/05
2.Company name:FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:Explanation of FCFC��s Consolidated Operationg
Revenue in October 2021
6.Countermeasures:none
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
�@�BComparison of consolidated operating revenue in October 2021 and in
September 2021.
(�@)Consolidated operating revenue in October amounted 31.75 billion,
increasing by 1.49 billion compared with it in September, with a growth rate
of 4.9%. Among the difference, the sales amount accounted for 0.52 billion,
and the price raise supported the rest 0.97 billion.
(�G)Aspect of sales volume
1.FCFC�G0.27 billion plus
Owing to the reconciliation of production and marketing, sales of PIA, PX and
phenol/acetone increased by 0.96 billion. Also, clients of ABS restocked
after golden week, generating an extra 0.19 biliion. Contrarily, sales of
raffinate oil were affected by 0.83 billion because of plant ARO-3��s
scheduled overhaul .
2.FIPC and FICC made 0.44 and 0.21 billion more than September
Rrecovering from the overhaul last month.
3.FIC in Vietnam�G
Vietnamese government loosed the ��three-on-site policy��, boosting the
market demand and the overall utilization, generating 0.26 billion.
4.FCNB�G0.85 billion less
Affected by the dual control, electricity generator kit��s operation was
restricted. Productive loads of MX, PIA and phenol/acetone were adjusted,
resulting in 0.92 billion less. Clients of ABS were also affected by the
energy control, purchasing just according to their inelastic demand, 0.11
billion less than September. On the other hand, PTA benefited 0.21 billion
from the tight supply resulting from our competitors�� overhaul.
(�T)Aspect of Selling Price�G
Influenced by the pandemic and the trend of carbon reduction , quotation of
crude oil and the primary petrochemical/plastic products went up as a result
of supply chain unbalance and the energy resources shortage.
�G�BComparison of consolidated operating revenue of October in 2021 and in
2020
(�@)Consolidated operating revenue in October 2021 was 31.75 billion,
increasing by 9.22 billion compared with last October, with a growth rate of
40.9%. Among the difference, the sales amount accounted for 0.17 billion
decrease while the selling price supported 9.39 billion instead.
(�G)Aspect of sales volume
1.FCFC�G0.13 billion plus
Reconciliation of SM, phenol, PX and OX generated an increase of 0.43
billion. In response to the grids�� need, electrity generator kit increased
its sales of 0.15 billion. On the other hand, overhaul was scheduled to the
plant of PTA in Longder.
2.FCNB�G0.33 billion plus
An increase of 0.6 billion was contributed by the new PIA line and plant
phenol who just recovered from last year��s overhaul. Besides, supply of PTA
was tight because of competitors�� overhaul, generating 0.14 billion more
than last October.
However, because of the dual control, demand for PS and ABS went down,
affecting 0.21 billion. In addition to that, due to the high quotation of
coal, generating electricity wasn��t cost effective, affecting 0.17 billion.
3.FIPC and FICC made 0.2 and 0.19 billion respectively less than last October
because of the overhaul in September.
4.FIC in Vietnam�G0.15 billion less
Affected by the pandemic, Vietnamese government implemented the
��three-on-site policy�� which led to factories suspension and productive
loads reduction.
(�T)Aspect of selling price
Driven by the increasing consumption need and the unbalance supply chain,
quotations of petrochemical, plastic, fiber and spinning products performed
higher than last year. FCFC, FCNB, FIC in Vietnam, FIPC and other
subsidiaries benefited 5.22, 2.23, 0.53, 0.52 and 0.89 billion respectively.

Disclaimer

Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 06:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
