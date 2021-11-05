Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/05 2.Company name:FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence:Explanation of FCFC��s Consolidated Operationg Revenue in October 2021 6.Countermeasures:none 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: �@�BComparison of consolidated operating revenue in October 2021 and in September 2021. (�@)Consolidated operating revenue in October amounted 31.75 billion, increasing by 1.49 billion compared with it in September, with a growth rate of 4.9%. Among the difference, the sales amount accounted for 0.52 billion, and the price raise supported the rest 0.97 billion. (�G)Aspect of sales volume 1.FCFC�G0.27 billion plus Owing to the reconciliation of production and marketing, sales of PIA, PX and phenol/acetone increased by 0.96 billion. Also, clients of ABS restocked after golden week, generating an extra 0.19 biliion. Contrarily, sales of raffinate oil were affected by 0.83 billion because of plant ARO-3��s scheduled overhaul . 2.FIPC and FICC made 0.44 and 0.21 billion more than September Rrecovering from the overhaul last month. 3.FIC in Vietnam�G Vietnamese government loosed the ��three-on-site policy��, boosting the market demand and the overall utilization, generating 0.26 billion. 4.FCNB�G0.85 billion less Affected by the dual control, electricity generator kit��s operation was restricted. Productive loads of MX, PIA and phenol/acetone were adjusted, resulting in 0.92 billion less. Clients of ABS were also affected by the energy control, purchasing just according to their inelastic demand, 0.11 billion less than September. On the other hand, PTA benefited 0.21 billion from the tight supply resulting from our competitors�� overhaul. (�T)Aspect of Selling Price�G Influenced by the pandemic and the trend of carbon reduction , quotation of crude oil and the primary petrochemical/plastic products went up as a result of supply chain unbalance and the energy resources shortage. �G�BComparison of consolidated operating revenue of October in 2021 and in 2020 (�@)Consolidated operating revenue in October 2021 was 31.75 billion, increasing by 9.22 billion compared with last October, with a growth rate of 40.9%. Among the difference, the sales amount accounted for 0.17 billion decrease while the selling price supported 9.39 billion instead. (�G)Aspect of sales volume 1.FCFC�G0.13 billion plus Reconciliation of SM, phenol, PX and OX generated an increase of 0.43 billion. In response to the grids�� need, electrity generator kit increased its sales of 0.15 billion. On the other hand, overhaul was scheduled to the plant of PTA in Longder. 2.FCNB�G0.33 billion plus An increase of 0.6 billion was contributed by the new PIA line and plant phenol who just recovered from last year��s overhaul. Besides, supply of PTA was tight because of competitors�� overhaul, generating 0.14 billion more than last October. However, because of the dual control, demand for PS and ABS went down, affecting 0.21 billion. In addition to that, due to the high quotation of coal, generating electricity wasn��t cost effective, affecting 0.17 billion. 3.FIPC and FICC made 0.2 and 0.19 billion respectively less than last October because of the overhaul in September. 4.FIC in Vietnam�G0.15 billion less Affected by the pandemic, Vietnamese government implemented the ��three-on-site policy�� which led to factories suspension and productive loads reduction. (�T)Aspect of selling price Driven by the increasing consumption need and the unbalance supply chain, quotations of petrochemical, plastic, fiber and spinning products performed higher than last year. FCFC, FCNB, FIC in Vietnam, FIPC and other subsidiaries benefited 5.22, 2.23, 0.53, 0.52 and 0.89 billion respectively.