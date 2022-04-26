Log in
    1326   TW0001326007

FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION

(1326)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-24
80.20 TWD   -1.11%
02:20aFORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE : FCFC is invited to attend the investor conference held by Hua Nan Securities Co.,Ltd.
PU
04/11FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE : Declare of FCFC's Consolidated Profit and Loss in the 1st Quarter of 2022
PU
04/11FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE : Explanation of FCFC's Consolidated Operating Revenue in March 2022
PU
Formosa Chemicals & Fibre : FCFC is invited to attend the investor conference held by Hua Nan Securities Co.,Ltd.

04/26/2022 | 02:20am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/26 Time of announcement 14:04:16
Subject 
 FCFC is invited to attend the investor conference
held by Hua Nan Securities Co.,Ltd.
Date of events 2022/04/27 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/04/27
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
FCFC is invited to attend the investor online conference by Hua Nan
Securities Co.,Ltd. to announce the operation results and financial
status of the company.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Please contact Miss Li of Hua Nan Securities Co.,Ltd for registration.
Tel: 02-25456888#8967
Email: 7015@entrust.com.tw

Disclaimer

Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 06:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
