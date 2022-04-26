Formosa Chemicals & Fibre : FCFC is invited to attend the investor conference held by Hua Nan Securities Co.,Ltd.

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/04/27 2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00 3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online conference 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: FCFC is invited to attend the investor online conference by Hua Nan Securities Co.,Ltd. to announce the operation results and financial status of the company. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified: Please contact Miss Li of Hua Nan Securities Co.,Ltd for registration. Tel: 02-25456888#8967 Email: 7015@entrust.com.tw