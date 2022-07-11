Formosa Chemicals & Fibre : On behalf of the FCNB announced the resolution of the BOD to distribute dividends

On behalf of the FCNB announced the resolution
of the BOD to distribute dividends
Date of events
2022/07/11
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/07/11
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:The board of directors
resolved to distribute cash dividends, RMB 450,000,000.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:none
