  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1326   TW0001326007

FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION

(1326)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-07
70.10 TWD   -0.85%
02:14aFORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE : On behalf of the FCNB announced the resolution of the BOD to distribute dividends
PU
01:44aFORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE : Declare of FCFC's Consolidated Profit and Loss in the 2nd Quarter of 2022
PU
01:44aFORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE : Explanation of FCFC's Consolidated Operating Revenue in June 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Formosa Chemicals & Fibre : On behalf of the FCNB announced the resolution of the BOD to distribute dividends

07/11/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/07/11 Time of announcement 14:00:03
Subject 
 On behalf of the FCNB announced the resolution
of the BOD to distribute dividends
Date of events 2022/07/11 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/07/11
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:The board of directors
resolved to distribute cash dividends, RMB 450,000,000.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:none

Disclaimer

Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 06:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 402 B 13 515 M 13 515 M
Net income 2022 31 554 M 1 060 M 1 060 M
Net cash 2022 47 480 M 1 595 M 1 595 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,8x
Yield 2022 5,45%
Capitalization 410 B 13 775 M 13 775 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
EV / Sales 2023 1,00x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,2%
Technical analysis trends FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 70,10 TWD
Average target price 78,38 TWD
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wen Chin Lue General Manager & Director
Tsan Chang Chuang Head-Finance
Wen Yuan Wang Chairman
Jui-Lung Chen Independent Director & Managing Director
Hui Chen Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-13.24%13 775
DOW INC.-9.41%37 410
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-3.39%32 197
LG CHEM, LTD.-12.20%30 842
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION-18.27%18 178
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.-32.77%12 471