Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Taiwan Stock Exchange  >  Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation    1326   TW0001326007

FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION

(1326)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Norway fund excludes firms over human rights violation risk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 06:32am EDT

Norway's $1 trillion wealth fund said it had excluded Taiwan's Formosa Chemicals and Fibre, Formosa Taffeta and India's Page Industries from its portfolio, saying they posed an "unacceptable risk for violation of human rights".

The world's largest sovereign wealth fund sells holdings before announcing such exclusions to avoid excessive market moves.

Formosa Chemicals and Fibre declined to comment. An official reached by telephone at Formosa Taffeta said the company was closed for the day. Page Industries was not immediately reachable for comment.

In recent years the fund, which operates under guidelines established by the Norwegian parliament, has focused on working conditions in textile factories in Asia, excluding companies it thinks pose an ethical risk to its investments.

Set up in 1996 to preserve Norway's oil revenues for future generations, the fund holds around 1.5% of globally listed shares and its decisions are often followed by other investors.

At the end of 2019, NBIM held a 0.84% stake in Formosa Chemicals & Fibre, valued at $144 million, and a 0.64% stake in Formosa Taffeta valued at $12.2 million.

The stake in Page Industries at that time stood at 0.42%, with a market value of $15.4 million.

The fund said in the statement that its management will also scrutinise oil firm PetroChina's work, engaging in active ownership in the hope of boosting the company's anti-corruption practices.

PetroChina was not immediately available for comment.

PetroChina had been under observation for possible exclusion since 2017 and had not responded to inquiries from the fund's ethics watchdog, the Council on Ethics, Norges Bank said.

The board of the Norwegian central bank, which manages the fund, concluded "active ownership" was therefore appropriate.

The fund held 0.17% of PetroChina shares at the end of 2019, valued at $159.6 million. It did not say whether the stake had changed since the start of 2020.

By Gwladys Fouche and Terje Solsvik

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION 0.58% 69.9 End-of-day quote.-20.11%
FORMOSA TAFFETA CO., LTD. -0.49% 30.7 End-of-day quote.-10.23%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.13% 46.48 Delayed Quote.-31.62%
PAGE INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.16% 20119.8 End-of-day quote.-13.99%
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED 0.75% 2.67 End-of-day quote.-31.71%
WTI 1.18% 43.525 Delayed Quote.-30.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION
06:32aNorway fund excludes firms over human rights violation risk
RE
07/01FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATIO : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATIO : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATIO : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE : Fcfc sales
PU
2017FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE : Fcfc sales
PU
2017FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE : Fcfc sales
PU
2017FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATIO : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE : Fcfc sales
PU
2017FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE : Fcfc sales
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 256 B 8 722 M 8 722 M
Net income 2020 15 693 M 534 M 534 M
Net cash 2020 24 745 M 842 M 842 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,7x
Yield 2020 2,97%
Capitalization 409 B 13 927 M 13 919 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,50x
EV / Sales 2021 1,29x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,1%
Chart FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 70,60 TWD
Last Close Price 69,90 TWD
Spread / Highest target 21,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wen Chin Lue General Manager & Director
Wen Yuan Wang Chairman
Tsan Chang Chuang Head-Finance
Ruey Yue Wang Executive Director
Wen Hsiang Wang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-20.11%13 927
LG CHEM, LTD.139.06%46 825
DOW INC.-15.86%34 129
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION-20.94%17 109
COVESTRO AG-3.88%8 666
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.110.32%8 048
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group