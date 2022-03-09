Formosa Oilseed Processing : Announcement for Major Subsidiary Top Food Industry Corporation to Call for 2022 Shareholders Meeting by the Resolution of the Board of Directors.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/09 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/05/23 3.Shareholders meeting location:3F, No. 150, Section 2, Nanjing East Road, Taipei City. 4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:﹝1﹞2021 annual business report of the Company. ﹝2﹞Supervisor Audit Report. ﹝3﹞Distribution statuson 2021 annual employee compensation and directors and supervisors compensation. 5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:﹝1﹞2021 annual business report and financial reports of the Company. ﹝2﹞2021 annual profit distribution of the Company. 6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: N/A. 7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters: N/A. 8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals: N/A. 9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions: N/A. 10.Book closure starting date:2022/04/24 11.Book closure ending date:2022/05/23 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:The acceptance period of shareholder proposals is from April 7, 2022 to April 18, 2022. Shareholder proposals can be accepted at Top Food Industry Corporation. The address is No. 35, Beidi Road, Qingshui District, Taichung City.