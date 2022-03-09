Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Formosa Oilseed Processing Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1225   TW0001225001

FORMOSA OILSEED PROCESSING CO., LTD.

(1225)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Formosa Oilseed Processing : Announcement of the Resolution of the Board of Directors of 2021 Profit Distribution Proposal for Major Subsidiary Top Food Industry Corporation

03/09/2022 | 04:11am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: FORMOSA OILSEED PROCESSING CO,LTD
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/03/09 Time of announcement 16:59:33
Subject 
 Announcement of the Resolution of the Board of
Directors of 2021 Profit Distribution Proposal for Major
Subsidiary Top Food Industry Corporation
Date of events 2022/03/09 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/09
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:〈1〉Cash dividend to be
 issued to shareholders: NT$82,274,936
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:After the resolution by the
shareholders' meeting, the case will be authorized by the board of directors
 to set up a dividend record date.

Disclaimer

Formosa Oilseed Processing Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 09:10:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
