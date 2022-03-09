Formosa Oilseed Processing : Announcement of the Resolution of the Board of Directors of 2021 Profit Distribution Proposal for Major Subsidiary Top Food Industry Corporation
03/09/2022
Provided by: FORMOSA OILSEED PROCESSING CO,LTD
Date of announcement
2022/03/09
Subject
Announcement of the Resolution of the Board of
Directors of 2021 Profit Distribution Proposal for Major
Subsidiary Top Food Industry Corporation
Date of events
2022/03/09
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/09
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:〈1〉Cash dividend to be
issued to shareholders: NT$82,274,936
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:After the resolution by the
shareholders' meeting, the case will be authorized by the board of directors
to set up a dividend record date.
