Formosa Oilseed Processing : Announcement of the important resolution at the 2022 Shareholders' meeting
06/23/2022 | 06:45am EDT
Provided by: FORMOSA OILSEED PROCESSING CO,LTD
Date of announcement
2022/06/23
Time of announcement
18:31:09
Subject
Announcement of the important resolution at
the 2022 Shareholders' meeting
Date of events
2022/06/23
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/23
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:Adoption of the proposal for distribution of 2021 profits.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Adoption of the amendment to the partial provision of "Article of
Incorporation".
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Adoption of the 2021 business report, individual financial statements
and consolidated financial statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:Elections for 9 board of directors (including 3 independent
directors) supervisors, elected list:
Directors：
(1)Tai Sheng Ocean Development Co., Ltd.
(2)Shin Fong Trading Co., Ltd.
(3)An-He Investment and Holding Co., Ltd.
(4)Shin Tai Industry Co., Ltd.
(5)Jin Sheng Investment Ltd.
(6)Morn Sun Feed Mill Corp.
Independent directors：
(1)Lu Hsin-Hwa
(2)Wang Shang-Ren
(3)Lien Ren-Lung
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
1.Amendments to the corporate charter: Adoption of the amendment to the
partial provision of "Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets".
2.Amendments to the corporate charter: Adoption of the amendment to the
partial provision of "Rules of Procedure for Shareholders Meetings".
3.Adoption of the Removal of Non-Competing Limitations on New Directors
(incl. Independent Directors) and its Corporate Director Representatives.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
