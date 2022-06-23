Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Formosa Oilseed Processing Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1225   TW0001225001

FORMOSA OILSEED PROCESSING CO., LTD.

(1225)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-21
49.15 TWD   -1.90%
06:45aFORMOSA OILSEED PROCESSING : The resolution of the Company Shareholders' Meeting to release the non-Competition prohibition to directors
PU
06:45aFORMOSA OILSEED PROCESSING : The expiration of the term of office for the 4th Remuneration Committee
PU
06:45aFORMOSA OILSEED PROCESSING : The appointment of the 2th Term Audit Committee Members.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Formosa Oilseed Processing : Announcement of the important resolution at the 2022 Shareholders' meeting

06/23/2022 | 06:45am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: FORMOSA OILSEED PROCESSING CO,LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/23 Time of announcement 18:31:09
Subject 
 Announcement of the important resolution at
the 2022 Shareholders' meeting
Date of events 2022/06/23 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/23
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:Adoption of the proposal for distribution of 2021 profits.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Adoption of the amendment to the partial provision of "Article of
 Incorporation".
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Adoption of the 2021 business report, individual financial statements
and consolidated financial statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:Elections for 9 board of directors (including 3 independent
directors) supervisors, elected list:
Directors：
(1)Tai Sheng Ocean Development Co., Ltd.
(2)Shin Fong Trading Co., Ltd.
(3)An-He Investment and Holding Co., Ltd.
(4)Shin Tai Industry Co., Ltd.
(5)Jin Sheng Investment Ltd.
(6)Morn Sun Feed Mill Corp.
Independent directors：
(1)Lu Hsin-Hwa
(2)Wang Shang-Ren
(3)Lien Ren-Lung
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
1.Amendments to the corporate charter: Adoption of the amendment to the
partial provision of "Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets".
2.Amendments to the corporate charter: Adoption of the amendment to the
 partial provision of "Rules of Procedure for Shareholders Meetings".
3.Adoption of the Removal of Non-Competing Limitations on New Directors
 (incl. Independent Directors) and its Corporate Director Representatives.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Formosa Oilseed Processing Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 10:44:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 13 104 M 440 M 440 M
Net income 2021 453 M 15,2 M 15,2 M
Net Debt 2021 3 290 M 110 M 110 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 749 M 361 M 361 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,3%
Managers and Directors
Yi Chun Hsu Chairman & General Manager
Chung Jui Chen Independent Director
Hsing Hua Lu Independent Director
Shih Hui Huang Independent Director
Chiang Huang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORMOSA OILSEED PROCESSING CO., LTD.-6.74%361
NESTLÉ S.A.-14.22%314 419
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-9.09%83 423
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY3.20%45 351
THE HERSHEY COMPANY11.16%44 184
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY17.47%43 570