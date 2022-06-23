Formosa Oilseed Processing : Announcement of the important resolution at the 2022 Shareholders' meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/23 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:Adoption of the proposal for distribution of 2021 profits. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Adoption of the amendment to the partial provision of "Article of Incorporation". 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Adoption of the 2021 business report, individual financial statements and consolidated financial statements. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:Elections for 9 board of directors (including 3 independent directors) supervisors, elected list: Directors： (1)Tai Sheng Ocean Development Co., Ltd. (2)Shin Fong Trading Co., Ltd. (3)An-He Investment and Holding Co., Ltd. (4)Shin Tai Industry Co., Ltd. (5)Jin Sheng Investment Ltd. (6)Morn Sun Feed Mill Corp. Independent directors： (1)Lu Hsin-Hwa (2)Wang Shang-Ren (3)Lien Ren-Lung 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: 1.Amendments to the corporate charter: Adoption of the amendment to the partial provision of "Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets". 2.Amendments to the corporate charter: Adoption of the amendment to the partial provision of "Rules of Procedure for Shareholders Meetings". 3.Adoption of the Removal of Non-Competing Limitations on New Directors (incl. Independent Directors) and its Corporate Director Representatives. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.