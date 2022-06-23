Formosa Oilseed Processing : Announcement the Company's 2022 Annual General Shareholders'Meeting re-elected result of Directors

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/23
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor): institutional director,independent director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
(1)institutional director,Jin Sheng Investment Ltd.
(2)institutional director,Lin Yueh-Tin,
Representative of Tai Sheng Ocean Development Co., Ltd.
(3)institutional director,Yeh Wen-Lung,
Representative of Tai Sheng Ocean Development Co., Ltd.
(4)institutional director,Huaide Insurance Agent Company
(5)institutional director,Morn Sun Feed Mill Corp.
(6)institutional director,You Wei Investment Corp.
(7)independent director,Chen Chong-Rui
(8)independent director,Huang Shi-Hui
(9)independent director,Lu Hsin-Hwa
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1)N/A
(2)Vice Chairman of Formosa Oilseed Processing co., LTD.
(3)Manager of Legal Department, Shin Tai Industry Co., Ltd.
(4)N/A
(5)N/A
(6)N/A
(7)None
(8)None
(9)Chairman, Jingyang Media Technology Co., Ltd.
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
(1)institutional director,Tai Sheng Ocean Development Co., Ltd.
(2)institutional director,Shin Fong Trading Co., Ltd.
(3)institutional director,An-He Investment and Holding Co., Ltd.
(4)institutional director,Shin Tai Industry Co., Ltd.
(5)institutional director,Jin Sheng Investment Ltd.
(6)institutional director,Morn Sun Feed Mill Corp.
(7)independent director,Lu Hsin-Hwa
(8)independent director,Wang Shang-Ren
(9)independent director,Lien Ren-Lung
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1)N/A
(2)N/A
(3)N/A
(4)N/A
(5)N/A
(6)N/A
(7)Chairman, Jingyang Media Technology Co., Ltd.
(8)Attorney-at-Law, Zhen-Ming Law Firm
(9)General Manager, Big Dome Corp.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:re-election
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
(1)institutional director,Tai Sheng Ocean Development Co.,
Ltd.:2,798,619 shares
(2)institutional director,Shin Fong Trading Co., Ltd.:15,294,867
shares
(3)institutional director,An-He Investment and Holding Co., Ltd.:
215,000 shares
(4)institutional director,Shin Tai Industry Co., Ltd.:21,731,939
shares
(5)institutional director,Jin Sheng Investment Ltd.:2,177,419 shares
(6)institutional director,Morn Sun Feed Mill Corp.:5,169,889 shares
(7)independent director,Lu Hsin-Hwa:0 shares
(8)independent director,Wang Shang-Ren:0 shares
(9)independent director,Lien Ren-Lung:0 shares
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/27-2022/06/26
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/23-2025/06/22
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None