Formosa Oilseed Processing : Announcement the Company's 2022 Annual General Shareholders'Meeting re-elected result of Directors

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/23 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor): institutional director,independent director 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: (1)institutional director,Jin Sheng Investment Ltd. (2)institutional director,Lin Yueh-Tin, Representative of Tai Sheng Ocean Development Co., Ltd. (3)institutional director,Yeh Wen-Lung, Representative of Tai Sheng Ocean Development Co., Ltd. (4)institutional director,Huaide Insurance Agent Company (5)institutional director,Morn Sun Feed Mill Corp. (6)institutional director,You Wei Investment Corp. (7)independent director,Chen Chong-Rui (8)independent director,Huang Shi-Hui (9)independent director,Lu Hsin-Hwa 4.Resume of the previous position holder: (1)N/A (2)Vice Chairman of Formosa Oilseed Processing co., LTD. (3)Manager of Legal Department, Shin Tai Industry Co., Ltd. (4)N/A (5)N/A (6)N/A (7)None (8)None (9)Chairman, Jingyang Media Technology Co., Ltd. 5.Title and name of the new position holder: (1)institutional director,Tai Sheng Ocean Development Co., Ltd. (2)institutional director,Shin Fong Trading Co., Ltd. (3)institutional director,An-He Investment and Holding Co., Ltd. (4)institutional director,Shin Tai Industry Co., Ltd. (5)institutional director,Jin Sheng Investment Ltd. (6)institutional director,Morn Sun Feed Mill Corp. (7)independent director,Lu Hsin-Hwa (8)independent director,Wang Shang-Ren (9)independent director,Lien Ren-Lung 6.Resume of the new position holder: (1)N/A (2)N/A (3)N/A (4)N/A (5)N/A (6)N/A (7)Chairman, Jingyang Media Technology Co., Ltd. (8)Attorney-at-Law, Zhen-Ming Law Firm (9)General Manager, Big Dome Corp. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:re-election 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: (1)institutional director,Tai Sheng Ocean Development Co., Ltd.:2,798,619 shares (2)institutional director,Shin Fong Trading Co., Ltd.:15,294,867 shares (3)institutional director,An-He Investment and Holding Co., Ltd.: 215,000 shares (4)institutional director,Shin Tai Industry Co., Ltd.:21,731,939 shares (5)institutional director,Jin Sheng Investment Ltd.:2,177,419 shares (6)institutional director,Morn Sun Feed Mill Corp.:5,169,889 shares (7)independent director,Lu Hsin-Hwa:0 shares (8)independent director,Wang Shang-Ren:0 shares (9)independent director,Lien Ren-Lung:0 shares 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/27-2022/06/26 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/23-2025/06/22 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):No 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None