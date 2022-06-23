Formosa Oilseed Processing : The appointment of the 2th Term Audit Committee Members.
06/23/2022 | 06:45am EDT
Provided by: FORMOSA OILSEED PROCESSING CO,LTD
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/06/23
Time of announcement
18:31:42
Subject
The appointment of the 2th Term Audit Committee
Members.
Date of events
2022/06/23
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/23
2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
(1)Chen Chong-Rui
(2)Huang Shi-Hui
(3)Lu Hsin-Hwa
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1)Chen Chong-Rui:None
(2)Huang Shi-Hui:None
(3)Lu Hsin-Hwa:Chairman, Jingyang Media Technology Co., Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:
(1)Lu Hsin-Hwa
(2)Wang Shang-Ren
(3)Lien Ren-Lung
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1)Lu Hsin-Hwa:Chairman, Jing-Yang Communication Technology Co., Ltd.
(2)Wang Shang-Ren:Attorney-at-Law, Zhen-Ming Law Firm
(3)Lien Ren-Lung:General Manager,Big Dome Corp.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:re-election
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/27~2022/06/26
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/23
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Formosa Oilseed Processing Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 10:44:09 UTC.