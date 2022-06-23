Formosa Oilseed Processing : The appointment of the 2th Term Audit Committee Members.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/23 2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: (1)Chen Chong-Rui (2)Huang Shi-Hui (3)Lu Hsin-Hwa 4.Resume of the previous position holder: (1)Chen Chong-Rui:None (2)Huang Shi-Hui:None (3)Lu Hsin-Hwa:Chairman, Jingyang Media Technology Co., Ltd. 5.Name of the new position holder: (1)Lu Hsin-Hwa (2)Wang Shang-Ren (3)Lien Ren-Lung 6.Resume of the new position holder: (1)Lu Hsin-Hwa:Chairman, Jing-Yang Communication Technology Co., Ltd. (2)Wang Shang-Ren:Attorney-at-Law, Zhen-Ming Law Firm (3)Lien Ren-Lung:General Manager,Big Dome Corp. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:re-election 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/27~2022/06/26 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/23 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None