Formosa Oilseed Processing : The expiration of the term of office for the 4th Remuneration Committee

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/23 2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: (1)Chen Chong-Rui (2)Huang Shi-Hui (3)Lu Hsin-Hwa 4.Resume of the previous position holder: (1)Chen Chong-Rui:None (2)Huang Shi-Hui:None (3)Lu Hsin-Hwa:Chairman, Jingyang Media Technology Co., Ltd. 5.Name of the new position holder:Pending until the assignment of the board of directors 6.Resume of the new position holder:Pending until the assignment of the board of directors 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:term expired 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/08/08~2022/06/26 10.Effective date of the new member:The new members of the 5th remuneration committee will be announced afterthe assignment of the board of directors. 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None