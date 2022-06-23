Formosa Oilseed Processing : The expiration of the term of office for the 4th Remuneration Committee
06/23/2022 | 06:45am EDT
Provided by: FORMOSA OILSEED PROCESSING CO,LTD
2022/06/23
18:32:06
The expiration of the term of office for the 4th
Remuneration Committee
2022/06/23
paragraph 6
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/23
2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
(1)Chen Chong-Rui
(2)Huang Shi-Hui
(3)Lu Hsin-Hwa
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1)Chen Chong-Rui:None
(2)Huang Shi-Hui:None
(3)Lu Hsin-Hwa:Chairman, Jingyang Media Technology Co., Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:Pending until the assignment of the
board of directors
6.Resume of the new position holder:Pending until the assignment of
the board of directors
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:term expired
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/08/08~2022/06/26
10.Effective date of the new member:The new members of the 5th remuneration
committee will be announced afterthe assignment of the board of directors.
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
